Eagles shut out at Thompson

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Davion Foster on a toss sweep. Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Mason Mitchell brings down Thompson running back A.J. Green. Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Davion Foster dives up the middle Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 5 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 6 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 7 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 8 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Will O'Dell scrambles with Thompson defender Jaden Davis in tow. Oak Mountain takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 9 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Will O'Dell is taken down by two Thompson defenders after a short gain. Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 10 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Garrett Murphy drops back for a punt. Oak Mountain takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 11 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Garrett Murphy brings down Thompson’s Michael Dujon. Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 12 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Will O'Dell take the snap in the first half. Oak Mountain takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 13 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 14 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Davion Foster splits the Warriors defense on a run up the middle in the first half. Oak Mountain takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 15 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Davion Foster splits the Warriors defense on a run up the middle in the first half. Oak Mountain takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 16 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s Davion Foster splits the Warriors defense on a run up the middle in the first half. Oak Mountain takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) × 17 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football × 18 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football × 19 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football × 20 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football × 21 of 21 Expand Photo by Frank Couch Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain’s /Will O'Dell is sacked byThompson’s Peter Woods. Oak Mountian takes on Thompson in a 7A region match-up Thursday October 6, 2022 in Alabaster, Alabama. (Starnes Media/Frank Couch) Prev Next

ALABASTER -- The three-time defending Class 7A football champions came out red-hot on Thursday night. Thompson High School scored 34 points in the opening quarter on its way to a 51-0 victory against Oak Mountain.

It was senior night for the Warriors (6-2, 5-0 in Region 3) and they celebrated by becoming the winners of six straight games.

The Eagles (2-6, 0-5) have now lost six contests in a row.

“We’re finding out what guys want to keep competing,” said Oak Mountain head coach Tyler Crane. “It’s really nice to see some of these young guys step up and play hard.”

Thompson scored on the second play of the game while on defense. Will O’Dell’s throw went right to Seth Hampton underneath and the linebacker was able to take it 35 yards for the opening score.

The Warriors offense wasted no time in scoring on its first possession. Zach Sims needed only two passes to A.J. Green and Korbyn Williams to set-up a Green 1-yard plunge that extended the lead to 14-0 with 7:52 showing in the first quarter.

Payton Lewis intercepted the second play of the next Oak Mountain drive on the 14-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone. Thompson led 20-0 less than five minutes into the game after a missed extra point.

The Warriors’ second offensive drive of the game took four plays as Sims’ 33-yard scramble fostered an 11-yard touchdown run by Michael Dujon.

Thompson picked off its third pass in the first 10 minutes of the game when Jasiah Ward scooped a low pass on the Oak Mountain 18-yard line. Two plays later, Green scored his second touchdown of the night to make it 34-0.

John McGuire added a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter to push the halftime lead to 37-0.

The Warriors dominant opening quarter propelled them to a 220-14 total yardage advantage at halftime.

Thompson notched its final pick-six when Anquon Fegans jumped a pass midway through the third quarter, as the sophomore safety scored on a 48-yard touchdown return that stretched the lead to 44-0.

The Warriors’ final score came via a Trent Seaborn 15-yard pass to Angel Jones with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter to build the advantage to 51-0.

Thompson finished with five interceptions on defense and outpaced Oak Mountain 311-69 in total yards.

“We’re in a position right now where we’re growing and learning,” said Crane. “We just have to keep getting better each week and see where it takes us.”

Sime led all players in passing with a stat line of 3-for-3 with 85 passing yards. Williams' 43-yard catch on the Warriors' opening drive was good to lead the game in receiving.

The games top rusher was Dujon with 54 yards rushing on seven carries and the touchdown.

Thompson now holds an 11-9 advantage in the series and has won seven in a row.

Thompson heads into the teeth of its Region 3 schedule the next two weeks. The Warriors travel to Tuscaloosa County before hosting Hoover in their regular season finale.

Oak Mountain returns home to face Vestavia Hills next Friday night.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.