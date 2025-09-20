Oak Mountain dominates Tuscaloosa County, 43-7

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Head coach Shane McComb during a game between Thompson and Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester

NORTHPORT -- Homecoming spoils belong to the Eagles Friday night, as Oak Mountain took down Tuscaloosa County on the road, 43-7, at Wildcat Stadium.

The Eagles compiled more than 550 yards, led by Charlie Vacarella's 314 total yards of offense and Marty Myricks' 129 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Tuscaloosa County was held to 167 total yards.

Vacarella put the Eagles on the board with a long drive capped by a 3-yard TD pass to Kasen Lemons with 3:27 to play in the opening quarter. After JC Schwender stripped a fumble, recovered by William Yoder, the Eagles' offense went back to work. However, the ball was turned back over to the Wildcats on a fumble recovered by Andarius McClain.

Early in the second quarter, Vacarella struck again, this time a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Aparicio-Bailey. Myricks then went to work, controlling the clock and adding two rushing TDs before halftime from 12 and 1 yards out to lead 29-0 at the half. The Eagles successfully went for two following their third TD of the night. Aparicio-Bailey finished the night with 115 yards receiving on four catches.

Myricks continued to work early in the third quarter, scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run that capped a quick 74-yard drive in five minutes and 67 seconds.While Oak Mountain brought in its backups, it didn't let off the throttle. Jud Sachs continued to eat up ground, rushing for 89 yards on 13 carries and adding a 4-yard touchdown with 7:15 to play in the game.

Tuscaloosa County avoided the shutout when Dylan Taylor helped push the Wildcats down field to set up a 2-yard QB keeper by Corey Kimble with 3:24 to play. Taylor rushed for 89 yards on 21 carries to lead TCHS.

Oak Mountain (3-2) will have an off week Sept. 25 as it prepares to host Hoover on Oct. 3.

