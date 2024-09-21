Myricks' huge night leads Eagles to region win

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) breaks a run for a touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB Robert Yoder (10) looks to tackle Tuscaloosa County WR Austin Cherry (11) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DL Ethan Walton (35) rushes the quarterback during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell (18) attempts a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) runs the football during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County TE Coley McGarity (82) catches a pass with Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio (3) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio (3) and Oak Mountain LB William Yoder (20) look to tackle Tuscaloosa County RB Kamorri Jackson (6) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell (18) attempts a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB JC Schwender (12) and Oak Mountain LB William Yoder (20) combine to tackle Tuscaloosa County DB Chardarius Hutchins (1) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County LB Quinn Banks (52) intercepts a deflected pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain runs onto the field during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County DB Kel Heard (2) attempts to tackle Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain WR Zach Fitzgerald (2) scores a touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain LB William Yoder (20) attempts to tackle Tuscaloosa County RB Kamorri Jackson (6) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell (18) runs the football during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB Cole Kelly (33) defends a pass to Tuscaloosa County DB Chardarius Hutchins (1) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain QB Will O'Dell (18) attempts a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County DB Kel Heard (2) attempts to tackle Oak Mountain RB Marty Myricks (1) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain DB Robert Yoder (10) and Oak Mountain DB Cole Kelly (33) combine to tackle Tuscaloosa County RB Kamorri Jackson (6) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County DB Zykylan Mays (5) attempts to tackle Oak Mountain WR Zach Fitzgerald (2) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester An Oak Mountain band member performs during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

There was no shortage of yards or points on Friday night at Heardmont Park.

In a game featuring nearly 1,000 total yards of offense and 84 points, Oak Mountain High School emerged on the right side of both categories. The Eagles notched a critical 49-35 win over visiting Tuscaloosa County to earn their first Class 7A, Region 3 win of the season.

Oak Mountain (3-2) gained 516 yards of offense in the contest, with over half of them credited to running back Marty Myricks, who had a huge game. Myricks ran the ball 19 times, gained 267 yards and scored five touchdowns.

His most important carry came with 51 seconds remaining in the game, as his 4-yard touchdown run gave the Eagles the lead for good at 42-35. William Yoder’s 22-yard interception return touchdown on Tuscaloosa County’s next play sealed it.

The game was a back-and-forth affair all night, with the teams exchanging touchdowns from the jump.

Oak Mountain led 13-6 after a quarter, but Tuscaloosa County grabbed a 20-19 edge at the halftime break. The Eagles went back ahead in the third quarter, but the Wildcats tied it up with 4:32 to play, setting up the final moments.

The Eagles did almost all of their damage on the ground. In addition to Myricks’ 14 yards per carry, quarterback Will O’Dell ran the ball 22 times for 177 yards. He only completed 9-of-17 passes for 74 yards. Zach Fitzgerald was the leading receiver with 37 yards on five catches, and scored on a 4-yard run as well. Jacob Moore had a couple catches for 31 yards.

The win was a big one for Oak Mountain, which had lost its first two region games after impressing in its first two outings of the season.

The Eagles take their open date next week.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.