Eagles fall at Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS -- The Vestavia Hillls High School defense was the star of the show Thursday night. The Rebels intercepted three passes and rolled to 41-0 victory over Oak Mountain.

“We need to get turnovers,” Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said postgame. “To get the turnovers early, we missed some opportunities … but good teams put them away early, and I thought we did that.”

Vestavia started the scoring early on a 24-yard touchdown run by Charlie Taaffe, putting the Rebels up 7-0 with 10:02 to go in the first quarter.

The two teams then exchanged turnovers on consecutive possessions.

“He’s a young kid that also makes a lot of good plays for us,” Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb said when talking about Eagles’ quarterback Charlie Vacarella. “I thought we moved the ball very, very well in the first half, just turned the ball over at bad times in bad places.”

The Rebels scored their second of six rushing touchdowns with 10:20 left in the second quarter when Taaffe broke free from 14 yards out.

After the Eagles’ second interception, Taaffe found the end zone again from the 12-yard line, putting the Rebels up 21-0 with 1:10 left until halftime.

The second half was more of the same for Vestavia. With 8:44 to go in the third quarter, Carson Purdy scored his lone touchdown of the night to extend the lead to 28-0. Purdy finished with 11 carries for 57 yards.

Taaffe all but sealed the game with his fourth rushing touchdown with 4:00 left in the third quarter, giving the Rebels a 35-0 lead. He finished the night with nine carries for 109 yards and four touchdowns, while also throwing for 70 yards on 10 completions.

With 2:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Rebels tacked on one more score as Major Weaver punched it in from 2 yards out.

Vestavia Hills (5-2 overall, 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 3) travels to face region foe Tuscaloosa County next week.

Oak Mountain (3-4, 1-4) looks to bounce back at home against Hewitt-Trussville.

