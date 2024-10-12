'Improved' Eagles can't slow down Vestavia

× 1 of 28 Expand Vestavia quarterback Charlie Taaffe (11) is tackled by a flock of Oak Mountain Eagles during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 28 Expand Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) runs with the ball during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 28 Expand Oak Mountain center Luke Kelly (69) celebrates a flag for drawing Vestavia offsides during a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 28 Expand Oak Mountain Head Coach Shane McComb before a game between Oak Mountain and Vestavia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Heardmont Park. Vestavia Hills relied on a relentless second-half rushing attack, notching a key 7A Region 3 victory over Oak Mountain Friday, 42-14.

Vestavia amassed 364 on the ground, led by senior workhouse halfback Bruce Littleton with 121 yards on 15 carries, as the Rebels pulled away in the third and fourth quarters en route to the 28-point win over the Eagles.

With the win, the Rebels improves to 3-4 overall, but, most importantly, 3-2 in region play with Tuscaloosa County next on the schedule. Vestavia Hills Coach Robert Evans said his team is “banged up” but came up big in a physical test against a much-improved Oak Mountain squad.

“I have a lot of respect for Oak Mountain. I truly believe they’re the most improved team in our region from last year, but we out-physicaled them in the second half and that’s the nature of this game,” Evans said.

“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Evans added. “They gutted it out and if we win next week and solidify our playoff position and that’s the name of the game this time of year.”

“Vestavia Hills is a very physical football team and they’re going to be every single year. Last year it was 50-7 in the third quarter, this year it was 14-7 at one point in the third quarter, so obviously we’re much improved,” said Oak Mountain Coach Shane McComb.

Vestavia Hills drew first blood as quarterback Charlie Taaffe capped off a 8-play, 83-yard drive with a 4-yard run up the gut midway through the first quarter. Carson Mann extended the Rebel’s lead, 14-0, with a 15-yard run to with just over 8 minutes to play in the quarter.

Oak Mountain kept things close in the first half despite being unable to capitalize several productive drives, turning the ball over on downs twice in Rebel territory. The Eagles trailed Vestavia Hills 14-0 at halftime.

The Eagles cut the lead to 14-7 late the third quarter on a 34-yard pass from Will O’Dell to Zach Fitzgerald. However, the Rebels offense took over, scoring 3 touchdowns in the final 3 minutes of the third quarter, to take a commanding 35-7 lead.

Taaffe connected with Luke Stubbs for a 54-yard touchdown. Following a successful onside kick, Taaffe scored on a 3-yard run. Littleton scored his first of two touchdowns with just under 30 seconds left in the third quarter, extending the rebels lead to 28 points, 35-7. Littleton added his second touchdown with just over a minute to play in the game in what Evans said was a banner night for the senior.

“Bruce is the queen of the chessboard. He can block and he is a really talented jumbo athlete and these guys don’t come around very often,” Evans said. “We utilize him in as many different ways as possible.”

Littleton led all rushers with 121 yards on 15 attempts and 2 touchdowns, followed by Taaffe with 96 yards on 13 carries and 2 scores. Littlton was also the leading receiver for Vestavia Hills gaining 70 yards on 5 catches, followed by Stubbs with 64 on 2 catches and 1 touchdown. Taaffe completed 11 of 20 attempts for 156 yards and 1 touchdown. The Rebels gained a total of 520 yards of total offense.

For the Eagles, O’Dell completed 22 of 36 pass attempts for 292 yards. Zach Fitzgerald led all receivers with 9 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown. O’Dell led Oak Mountain in rushing with 61 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, followed by Marty Myricks with 37 yards on 10 attempts. Oak Mountain amassed 387 yards of total offense.

Vestavia Hills (3-4, 3-2) will host Tuscaloosa County Region 3 action while Oak Mountain travels to Hewitt-Trussville for a key region match up on Friday, Oct. 18.

