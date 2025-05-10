Eagles' winning streak snapped in championship game

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 3 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 4 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 5 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 6 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 7 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 8 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 9 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 10 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 11 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 12 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 13 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 14 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 15 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 16 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 17 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens × 18 of 18 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Oak Mountain lost to Montgomery Academy at the 7A Boys state soccer championships on May 10, 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens Prev Next

HUNTSVILLE – Eventually, the streak was going to end.

But the Oak Mountain High School boys soccer team certainly did not want it to end Saturday morning. The Eagles’ streak of 60 matches unbeaten was snapped in the Class 7A state championship game, as Montgomery Academy edged the Eagles 2-1 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Montgomery Academy scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the game, putting Oak Mountain on its heels quickly.

“Conceding early maybe shocked us a little bit,” Oak Mountain head coach David Di Piazza said following the game. “We had a lot of time, but it’s not common for us to concede twice.”

The Eagles got their lone goal in the 55th minute, as Nate Taylor converted a penalty kick. Oak Mountain had a few chances to equalize late, but was unable to come up with the tying goal.

“Montgomery Academy played great. It’s not always about us not doing something great, sometimes the opponent plays well,” Di Piazza said.

Oak Mountain outshot Montgomery Academy 18-9 in the contest, and keeper Owen Wells had four saves.

Wells, Alex Taylor, Adrian Gutierrez, Nate Taylor, Sam Collins, Gabe Capocci, John Will Peterson, Roy Soldevilla, Gerardo Rodriguez-Garduno, Nathan Wright, James Allen, Michael Dennis, Ben West, Taylor Hunter, Sam Laney and Luke Jovanovich comprised a large senior class that will be remembered for winning at a record level.

This year’s seniors made it to the final four each of the last four years, advanced to three state championship games and won the title last spring.

“What we’ve done statistically is great, but I’m more proud of what these guys have done as human beings. They’ve had a great four years on the field but they’ve grown as men, and they’re incredible student-athletes and great people,” Di Piazza said.

Oak Mountain got past Grissom 2-1 on Thursday in the semifinals. Collins and Soldevilla scored the goals for the Eagles, and Wells had two saves in goal.

To reach the semifinals, the Eagles defeated Thompson (6-0) and Prattville (4-1). They finished the year with a record of 30-1.