Tyler Crane introduced as new Eagles coach

× Expand Tyler Crane was introduced as the new Oak Mountain High School football coach on Friday, April 16, 2021. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

BIRMINGHAM -- Tyler Crane nearly passed out when he got the phone call.

He has long strived to be a head coach, and Oak Mountain High School is the place he will get his first shot to be just that.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment,” Crane said on Friday morning, following an introductory news conference in the OMHS library. “It’s a big deal to me. I take a lot of pride in what I do.”

Crane’s coaching career has been a winding road to this point, taking him across the state. One of those stops was Oak Mountain, where he served as an assistant coach for two years, 2016-17.

He graduated from Jacksonville State University and has coached at Sand Rock, Winterboro, Cherokee County (twice), Foley, Northridge and most recently Central-Phenix City. He spent last year as part of Patrick Nix’s staff at Central, and Crane expressed gratitude toward Nix for his support. He’s also bringing one of Nix’s key philosophies along with him.

Faith, love and pride, will be the three traits Crane bases his program on, much like his last boss.

“You’ve got to have faith in what you’re doing, you’ve got to love the guy next to you and you’ve got to have pride in what you’re fighting for,” Crane said.

Crane takes over for Cris Bell, who left to take over the Scottsboro program in April. Bell compiled a 47-49 overall record in nine years at Oak Mountain. Crane coached linebackers and wide receivers under Bell but his expertise is on the defensive side of the ball.

“I know how special this place is and what it can be,” Crane said. “My goal is to make this a state championship program and to grow these young men into more than just football players.”

Taking over a program he is already familiar with is something Crane counts as a great benefit.

“It helps a ton,” he said. “I know what kind of community we have. I know some of the things that we can make better. I know all that going into it.”

In Bell’s tenure, Oak Mountain was known for its run-heavy, option-based offensive attack. Crane plans to be malleable to fit what his players do best.

“I want to make sure I can put these guys in the best scenario possible,” Crane said.

Upon getting that life-changing phone call from Oak Mountain Principal Dr. Kristi Sayers, Crane immediately called wife Megan to deliver the exciting news.

“We love the Birmingham area,” Crane said.

Sayers believes Crane fits the mold of a successful coach at Oak Mountain. Nearly all of the varsity head coaches attended the news conference, showing support for their new colleague, many of whom have already worked with him in the past.

“He is a good person, he is a good man, he loves the Oak Mountain community, and he is dedicated to building our athletic program and our athletes into productive young men,” Sayers said.

Crane’s first head coaching opportunity comes in arguably the most difficult region in the state. His Eagles compete in Class 7A, Region 3, with the likes of Thompson, Hoover, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville.

“I’ve heard that a few times, but I look at it like this: if you’re a competitor, you want to go right now and go against the big boys,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for every one of the coaches in this region.”