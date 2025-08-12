High School Football Preview: Eagles not shying away from postseason goals

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Richard Force. Marty Myricks (1) × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Richard Force. Kolby King (6) and JC Schwender (12) × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Richard Force. Jayden Aparicio-Bailey (3). Prev Next

The progress Oak Mountain made last fall validated what head coach Shane McComb set out to do from the moment he was hired to take over the Eagles program.

McComb’s team won just once in his first season in 2023, while he laid the foundation for the future of the program. Last year, they grabbed four wins, all against teams they had lost to the year before.

“We never talked about wins and losses, we never talked about playoffs,” McComb said. “We just talked about getting respect in our area, you know. And I think we did that when we went out and played.”

Now, McComb is not afraid to go out on a limb. He believes in the growth and progress of his team.

“This is the year that playoffs are the goal,” he said. “There’s no doubt it’s going to be tough to win five games, but I think we’re going to be good enough if we stay healthy and we do create some depth.”

If Oak Mountain makes the same sort of leap it did last year, that seems reasonable. But the Eagles certainly have their work cut out for them.

The Eagles open the year at Briarwood before hosting Pelham. They also cap the year off at Chelsea.

In Class 7A, Region 3, Oak Mountain has home games against Thompson, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville. The Eagles hit the road to face Prattville, Tuscaloosa County, Vestavia Hills and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

OFFENSE

Replacing the leadership and production of Will O’Dell at quarterback will not be an easy task, but it appears sophomore Charlie Vacarella is in the driver’s seat to get that opportunity. Vacarella started for the junior varsity team last fall, and McComb likes his arm strength and competitiveness.

Marty Myricks had a standout junior campaign, rushing for 10 touchdowns despite playing through a pair of high ankle sprains. McComb believes he is in store for a big senior season and is hopeful the Eagles can give him a little added depth this season with rushers like Judson Sachs.

Out wide, the Eagles will have to find a way to replace the huge contributions of Zach Fitzgerald. There are several targets with experience, and the team hopes one of them can step in and fill that void. One that McComb is excited about is Kason Lemons, a basketball player who has come out for football after taking two years off.

Boston Brewer is back, and there are players like Blaise Hayes, Isaac Booth, Patton Knight and Joey Carbonie set to contribute. There is also the possibility that star defensive players Kolby King and Jayden Aparicio-Bailey see time at receiver throughout the year, as the Eagles look to get their best players on the field.

The Eagles should have strength up front as well, with Bradley Haizlip, John Bay Whatley, Luke Kelly and Dailan Gantt all back. That leaves one spot to be decided among the likes of Tucker Kelly and Charlie Larkin.

DEFENSE

Oak Mountain will look to continue the improvement on the defensive side of the ball as well. Along the line, Joey Lewis will be in his third year starting as the nose guard. Jordan Pierce-Harris has improved, and Ethan Walton is a returning starter at end. James McAllister and Lamarcus Pender are looking to get in the mix as well. McComb said some of the offensive linemen will help out on the other side of the ball if and when needed, guys like Haizlip, Gantt and Kelly.

The Eagles have solid depth in the middle of the defense, led by three-year starter William Yoder at middle linebacker. Peyton Gamble has moved to linebacker from defensive end, while JC Schwender is now at linebacker after playing in the secondary last year. Landon Pfaffman will play linebacker as well.

Where Oak Mountain’s defense has the most star power, though, is in the secondary. Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, now a junior, is rising as one of the top defensive backs in the state. He is joined in the defensive backfield by Kolby King, who will play nickel this year and roam all over the field. Clay Mills will play what the Eagles call the shark position, while Kennedy Silas and Logan Johnson are looking to hold things down at corner.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Oak Mountain has the luxury of welcoming Josh Renfro back this season, as he highlighted his 2024 season with the game-winning field goal to beat Chelsea. He will likely handle all kicking and punting duties, with Gavin Stone ready if needed.

Gaines Brancato will serve as the holder and Jake Alligood is back as the team’s long snapper.