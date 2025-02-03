Photos: 280 teams show out at the ASHAA state track meet

× 1 of 78 Expand Chelsea girls 4x800m girls team celebrates during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 78 Expand Oak Mountain girls 4z200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 78 Expand Oak Mountain boys 4z200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 78 Expand Oak Mountain boys 4z200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Chelsea High School’s girls team won the school’s first indoor track and field state title Saturday afternoon, triumphing in the Class 6A competition at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Oak Mountain competed in the Class 7A event, securing fourth-place in the boys competition and seventh in the girls competition.

Oak Mountain competed in the Class 7A event Friday, securing fourth-place in the boys competition and seventh in the girls competition. John Shoemaker was dominant, winning two state titles. He took first in the 1,600 meters (4:16.99) and 3,200 meters (9:20.92). He also finished sixth in the 800 meters (1:57.61).

Spain Park also had a few athletes in the 6A meet. Isaac Battles earned a third-place finish in the boys 400 meters (50.24). James Thompson contributed with a seventh-place finish in the boys long jump (20-7.75), while Graydon Moran placed sixth in the boys pole vault (12-6).

Briarwood’s girls posted an impressive fifth-place finish in the 6A meet. Mary Grace Parker earned a state championship in the 1,600 meters (5:08.21) and later finished second in the 3,200 meters (11:17.56). Whit Thornton placed eighth in the boys 3,200 meters (9:53.19).