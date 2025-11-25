PHOTOS: Hornets visit Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 72 Expand Photo by David Leong Chelsea head coach Nick Baumbaugh checks the scoreboard during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 72 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills forward Johnny Towry (5) drives to the basket against Chelsea center Joseph Kindall (44) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 72 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills guard Jon Allen Harper (13) dribbles against Chelsea forward Truitt Jennings (3) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Chelsea on Fri, Nov. 21, 2025, at Braasch-Hatchett Court at Vestavia Hills High School. The Chelsea High School varsity basketball teams visited Vestavia Hills on Nov. 21, in an early-season local matchup.

Vestavia Hills' boys earned a 51-32 win, while Chelsea's girls picked up an impressive 60-49 win.

In the Lady Hornets win, they were led by Caroline Brown, who posted 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Olivia Pryor had 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Gabby Garcia finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Lemmie Floyd finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

In the boys loss, Evan Moller led the way with 12 points.

Here are plenty of photos from the games. Pick up the December edition of 280 Living for a full look-ahead at the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park basketball teams this season.