PHOTOS: Lions, Eagles square off on hardwood

Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain's Patton Knight (0) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood's Tory Smith (0) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood's Charlie Caldwell (5) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood's Isaac Kerley (12) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain's Christian Jones (3) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood's Luke Peevy (3) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain's Clay Mills (5) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood's Drew Mears (1) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain's Xander Hughes (2) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain's Kasen Lemons (1) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood's Samuel Canale (22) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood G/F Emma Karley (32) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood G Grace Garrett (24) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood PG Ann Tatum Barker (3) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood G Sarah Travis (5) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood G Sasha Munikar (13) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Briarwood G/F Emma Karley (32) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain F Nylah Cook (30) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain G Joy Damron (25) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain G Caroline Kester (23) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain G Hallie Kelly (34) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
Oak Mountain G Caroline Kester (23) during a game between Briarwood and Oak Mountain November 13, 2025, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by Todd Lester
The 2025-26 high school basketball season is underway, and Briarwood and Oak Mountain took part in an early-season matchup.
On Nov. 13, Oak Mountain hosted the Lions in boys and girls varsity games.
The Oak Mountain boys knocked off Briarwood 78-63. The Eagles were led by Kasen Lemons with 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Gray Carrington had 17 points and Patton Knight had 16 points in a balanced effort.
For Briarwood, Drew Mears led the way with 26 points. Tory Smith posted 21 points as well, with Charlie Caldwell adding 13 points.
In the girls game, Oak Mountain won a close game, 49-45. Caroline Kester had a strong game for the Lady Eagles, with 20 points. Zy Walker and Alyssa McCaslin each added seven points, with Walker adding nine rebounds and McCaslin pulling down five rebounds
On the Briarwood side, Ann Tatum Baker led the way with 17 points, four steals and a couple assists. Emma Kerley nearly posted a triple-double, with 16 points, nine blocks, seven rebounds and four assists.
Here are some photos from both games.