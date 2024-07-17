PHOTOS: The Hartford Nationals paratriathlon and aquathlon at Oak Mountain State Park

1 of 15
Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Eighteen athletes from across the U.S. compete in the Hartford Nationals paratriathlon and aquathlon event at Oak Mountain State Park on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The paratriathlon and aquathlon consisted of swimming, biking and/or running. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
The Hartford Nationals, a weeklong national sport championship event for athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment and/or intellectual disability, on Tuesday hosted paratriathlon and aquathlon events at Oak Mountain State Park.
The two events, which include swimming, biking and/or running, involved 18 athletes from across the United States.
The greater Birmingham area is hosting The Hartford Nationals for the second year in a row with events taking place at Oak Mountain State Park, Spain Park High School, Hoover Metropolitan Complex, the Lakeshore Foundation and the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Wednesday's competitions include swimming at the Birmingham CrossPlex and the shooting competition at the Finley Center at the Hoover Met Complex. The detailed schedule of events can be found on the Move United website.