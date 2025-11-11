Playoffs Football Preview: Lions at home, Jags head south

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood OL Hank Freeman (74) celebrates a win after a game between Briarwood and Leeds on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

We've dropped the number of teams still playing in half, as round two of the high school football playoffs has arrived.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down the first round of the playoffs.

Here’s a quick look at this week's slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Briarwood (6-5) vs. Russellville (7-4)

Class 5A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood thoroughly defeated Leeds 28-3; Russellville beat Boaz 29-28 in overtime.What to watch: Briarwood and Russellville’s first-round games could not have been more opposite. Briarwood put together its most complete and dominating performance of the season in a rout of Leeds. The Lions executed in outstanding fashion on both sides of the ball, while Russellville survived. Boaz tied the game on the last play of regulation, then Russellville won it in overtime by going for the two-point conversion at the end of the first overtime. The Lions are thrilled to be playing a second straight home playoff game. If they back up their performance from last week, they can compete with anyone in 5A.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Russellville 33-13 on Nov. 11, 2016. Briarwood has won all three previous meetings between the programs, each of them coming in the playoffs.

Recent playoff history: Briarwood’s 29-year playoff streak was snapped in 2022, but the Lions have made it to at least the second round in their last nine playoff appearances.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Moody and Priceville in the quarterfinals next week. If Briarwood wins, the Lions would travel to either opponent.

Spain Park (9-2) at Saraland (10-0)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Saraland High School

Last week: Spain Park defeated McAdory 24-13; Saraland blew past Wetumpka 49-24.What to watch: This matchup happened in the playoffs last year, a round later in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Spain Park will hope to keep this one a little closer. Both teams replaced plenty from last year, but the Spartans have been sitting strong at No. 2 in 6A since Week 5. Spain Park has been in the bottom portion of the top 10 much of the year. The Jags have certainly been one of the most improved teams throughout the season and will challenge the Spartans. Last week, McAdory jumped out to a 13-0 lead over Spain Park before the Jags took control of the game.

Last meeting: Saraland beat Spain Park 45-19 on Nov. 22, 2024, in the quarterfinals. This will be the second meeting between the programs.

Recent playoff history: Spain Park is back in the playoffs for the second straight year, after missing out on the playoffs six straight seasons. Saraland has made it to the playoffs 15 years in a row and has made it to the state championship game each of the last three years.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Pike Road and Bessemer City. If Spain Park wins, the Jags would host Pike Road or travel to Bessemer City.

Game of the Week

Homewood (10-1) at Hartselle (10-1)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: J.P. Cain Stadium – Hartselle High

Last week: Homewood got past Pell City 28-14; Hartselle blew past Buckhorn 33-7.What to watch: Homewood didn’t play its best game last week in the playoff opener, but the Patriots did enough to get through and beat a tough Pell City team. This is one of only a handful of second-round matchups statewide that feature 10-win teams. Hartselle has been one of the top teams in the state all year, and there is a special local connection in this one. Bert Newton, son of legendary coach Bob Newton, is the second-year coach at Hartselle. Bert Newton played for his father at Homewood and will bring his team to Waldrop Stadium to face the Patriots on Bob Newton Field.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Hartselle 25-21 on Nov. 7, 2014, in the first round of the playoffs. Homewood has won each of the three previous meetings.

Recent playoff history: Homewood is in the playoffs for the 14th straight year, and has made it to at least the second round in 10 of those seasons. Bob Newton led Homewood to four state championships in his tenure (2000, 2002, 2004 and 2005). Hartselle is a mainstay in the playoffs as well, having made it for the eighth straight year and having only missed it once in the last 20 years. This is the Tigers’ fourth consecutive year in the second round.

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Clay-Chalkville and Gadsden City in the quarterfinals. If Homewood wins, the Patriots would travel to either opponent.

Mountain Brook (8-3) at Fort Payne (10-1)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Stadium – Fort Payne High

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Mortimer Jordan 38-0; Fort Payne beat Athens 38-23.What to watch: Mountain Brook may be starting to play its best football at just the right time. Having an open date at the end of the regular season was just what the doctor ordered, quite literally, for a Spartans team that has dealt with numerous injuries all season. But they were impressive in last week’s playoff opener, and now head north to take on a Fort Payne team that has had a great season so far. Fort Payne’s only loss is an early-season defeat at Guntersville.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Recent playoff history: Fort Payne has won a playoff game for the third straight year, and is in the postseason for the ninth consecutive season. Mountain Brook won a first-round game for the sixth straight season last week and is in the postseason for the 10th straight year.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Muscle Shoals and Parker next week in the quarterfinals. If Mountain Brook won, the Spartans would host Muscle Shoals or travel to Parker.

Clay-Chalkville (11-0) vs. Gadsden City (8-3)

Class 6A second round

Date : Friday, Nov. 14

: Friday, Nov. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville defeated Jackson-Olin 49-26; Gadsden City got past Jasper 40-37.What to watch: One of the marks of how good Clay-Chalkville has been this season is the idea that beating Jackson-Olin by 23 points last week leaves much to be desired. The Cougars now host a Gadsden City team that ended one of the feel-good stories of the year in Jasper, after the Vikings had such a great season. The Cougars will be the favorites heading into this one, but will need to play a little better than they did last week. Clay has the look of a team chomping at the bit to get back to the state finals.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Gadsden City 33-3 on Nov. 8, 2024, in the first round of the playoffs. Clay has won the last three meetings between the teams.

Recent playoff history: Clay-Chalkville is in the playoffs for the 14th straight year. The Cougars have won at least one playoff game in 12 of those seasons. Gadsden City is in the playoffs for the fourth straight years after missing out five straight years.

Next round: The winner will play the winner between Homewood and Hartselle in the quarterfinals. If Clay-Chalkville wins, the Cougars will host Homewood or travel to Hartselle.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.