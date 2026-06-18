Plenty of local representation on all-state teams

× Expand Briarwood head coach Chris Heaps before a game between Briarwood and Chelsea on Thursday March, 19th, 2026 at Chelsea High School. Photo by Richard Force.

Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools combined to place several players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams this spring in both baseball and softball.

On the baseball side, Briarwood head coach Chris Heaps earned Class 5A Coach of the Year honors after leading the Lions to another strong season. Sophomore Ivan Hand earned first-team honors in Class 5A at utility after hitting .375 with six home runs and 39 runs batted in while also going 7-3 on the mound. Senior pitcher Houston Hartsfield earned second-team recognition after going 8-1 with a 1.81 earned run average and 68 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings.

Spain Park head coach Will Smith was named Class 6A Coach of the Year. Junior Connor Greb and senior Joe Cross both earned first-team honors in Class 6A. Greb hit .393 with a .500 on-base percentage, five home runs and 39 RBIs. Cross hit .382 with 36 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Junior Evan Taylor also earned first-team recognition at designated hitter after hitting .356 with four home runs and 45 RBIs in 40 games for the Jaguars. Senior pitcher Hudson Franks and senior infielder Rhys Jones both earned second-team honors. Franks went 6-2 with a 0.89 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Jones hit .415 with a .517 OBP, 22 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Junior pitcher Houston Holmes received honorable mention after going 8-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 52 innings.

Oak Mountain junior Charlie Williamon earned second-team honors in Class 7A baseball after hitting .380 with three home runs and 23 RBIs while also contributing on the mound.

On the softball side, Oak Mountain sophomore Marian Cummings earned second-team honors in Class 7A after hitting .427 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs while also going 12-7 with a 2.02 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 innings.

Spain Park junior Abby King earned second-team honors in Class 6A softball at utility after hitting .389 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. Chelsea junior Lorelei Beck received honorable mention in Class 6A after hitting .374 with eight home runs and 49 RBIs.