Lions coach, Hornets RB to be featured on Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester consoles his team after a 7 to 20 loss between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, Ala. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea running back Chase Stracener (3) runs with the ball during a game between the Chelsea Hornets and the Pelham Panthers at Ned Bearden Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. Prev Next

On this week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn, Briarwood Christian School football coach Matthew Forester and Chelsea running back Chase Stracener will join the show to talk about their seasons.

Forester has led the Lions to consecutive wins and renewed hope after Briarwood scuffled to an 0-5 start.

Stracener has been a standout running back for the Hornets so far this season, helping Chelsea to a 6-0 start to the season. Chelsea will head to Spain Park on Thursday in a battle of two unbeaten teams.

Subscribe to the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn on YouTube, to be alerted when the episode is published.

Follow all things Under the Lights by clicking this link to sign up for the Saturday morning newsletter and to find us on social media.