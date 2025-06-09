Local soccer players honored on postseason teams

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.
BRIARWOOD
Sawyer Felton, senior midfield
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Thomas Lanier, senior forward
- 1st team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Mike Bautista
- 6A Coach of the Year
Cameron Harrington, senior defender
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Gavin Patterson, junior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team all-metro
Ian Robertson, senior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Jake VanDixhorn, junior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Taylor Leib, senior midfield
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Taylor Matthews, sophomore forward
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Ryan Leib
- Private/Parochial School Coach of the Year
Brooklyn Barnett, senior midfield
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Mallon Sigler, sophomore defender
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Saylor Eighmy, junior defender
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable team A Division all-metro
Ellie Rushing, freshman midfield
- Honorable mention team A Division all-metro
CHELSEA
Luke Miller, junior defender
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Harper Jones, senior midfield
- 1st team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Max Wever, senior forward
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team all-metro
Lee Miller
- 6A Coach of the Year
Cooper Baumbaugh, junior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Parker Dean, junior forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Daniel Teixeira, sophomore midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Laura Russell, junior defender
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Natalie Peacock, junior midfield
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Gabi Guillen, sophomore midfield
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention team A Division all-metro
Stella Dasilva, junior defender
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Elijah Huggins, senior defender
- Honorable mention all-metro
OAK MOUNTAIN
Gabe Capocci, senior midfield
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Luke Jovanovich, senior defender
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Sam Collins, senior forward
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Nate Taylor, senior midfield
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Gerardo Rodriguez, senior forward
- 2nd team 7A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Roy Soldevilla, senior midfield
- 2nd team 7A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
David Di Piazza
- 7A Coach of the Year
Kati Anne Shepherd, sophomore midfield
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Marley Brown, sophomore defender
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Mae Caroline Cherry, freshman forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Faith Harrell, junior defender
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention A Division all-metro
Adrian Gutierrez, senior defender
- 2nd team all-metro
Elle Cherry, junior midfield
- Honorable mention team A Division all-metro
SPAIN PARK
Reese Oldfield, junior forward
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Addy Soehn, senior midfield
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Gianna Thornton, junior defender
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Morgan Anthony, junior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Cole Russell, senior midfield
- 2nd team all-metro
Hudson Alexander, senior defender
- 2nd team all-metro
Bobby Propper, senior forward
- Honorable mention all-metro
Andrew Walters, senior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
Ken Lin, junior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
George Everly, junior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention all-metro
Addison Bayne, junior defender
- Honorable mention A Division all-metro
Morgan Pritchett, senior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention A Division all-metro