Local soccer players honored on postseason teams

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

BRIARWOOD

Sawyer Felton, senior midfield

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team all-metro

Thomas Lanier, senior forward

1st team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

1st team all-metro

Mike Bautista

6A Coach of the Year

Cameron Harrington, senior defender

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Gavin Patterson, junior goalkeeper

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team all-metro

Ian Robertson, senior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Jake VanDixhorn, junior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Taylor Leib, senior midfield

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Taylor Matthews, sophomore forward

1st team 6A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Ryan Leib

Private/Parochial School Coach of the Year

Brooklyn Barnett, senior midfield

1st team 6A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Mallon Sigler, sophomore defender

Honorable mention overall all-state

Saylor Eighmy, junior defender

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable team A Division all-metro

Ellie Rushing, freshman midfield

Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

CHELSEA

Luke Miller, junior defender

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team all-metro

Harper Jones, senior midfield

1st team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Max Wever, senior forward

2nd team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team all-metro

Lee Miller

6A Coach of the Year

Cooper Baumbaugh, junior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Parker Dean, junior forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Daniel Teixeira, sophomore midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Laura Russell, junior defender

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Natalie Peacock, junior midfield

1st team 6A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Gabi Guillen, sophomore midfield

2nd team 6A all-state

Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Stella Dasilva, junior defender

2nd team 6A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Elijah Huggins, senior defender

Honorable mention all-metro

OAK MOUNTAIN

Gabe Capocci, senior midfield

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team all-metro

Luke Jovanovich, senior defender

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team all-metro

Sam Collins, senior forward

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team all-metro

Nate Taylor, senior midfield

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team all-metro

Gerardo Rodriguez, senior forward

2nd team 7A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Roy Soldevilla, senior midfield

2nd team 7A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

David Di Piazza

7A Coach of the Year

Kati Anne Shepherd, sophomore midfield

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Marley Brown, sophomore defender

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Mae Caroline Cherry, freshman forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Faith Harrell, junior defender

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention A Division all-metro

Adrian Gutierrez, senior defender

2nd team all-metro

Elle Cherry, junior midfield

Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

SPAIN PARK

Reese Oldfield, junior forward

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Addy Soehn, senior midfield

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Gianna Thornton, junior defender

2nd team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Morgan Anthony, junior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Cole Russell, senior midfield

2nd team all-metro

Hudson Alexander, senior defender

2nd team all-metro

Bobby Propper, senior forward

Honorable mention all-metro

Andrew Walters, senior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

Ken Lin, junior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

George Everly, junior goalkeeper

Honorable mention all-metro

Addison Bayne, junior defender

Honorable mention A Division all-metro

Morgan Pritchett, senior goalkeeper