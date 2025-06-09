Local soccer players honored on postseason teams

by

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

BRIARWOOD

Sawyer Felton, senior midfield

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Thomas Lanier, senior forward

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Mike Bautista

  • 6A Coach of the Year

Cameron Harrington, senior defender

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Gavin Patterson, junior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team all-metro

Ian Robertson, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Jake VanDixhorn, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Taylor Leib, senior midfield

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Taylor Matthews, sophomore forward

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Ryan Leib

  • Private/Parochial School Coach of the Year

Brooklyn Barnett, senior midfield

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Mallon Sigler, sophomore defender

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Saylor Eighmy, junior defender

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable team A Division all-metro

Ellie Rushing, freshman midfield

  • Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

CHELSEA

Luke Miller, junior defender

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Harper Jones, senior midfield

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Max Wever, senior forward

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team all-metro

Lee Miller

  • 6A Coach of the Year

Cooper Baumbaugh, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Parker Dean, junior forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Daniel Teixeira, sophomore midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Laura Russell, junior defender

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Natalie Peacock, junior midfield

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Gabi Guillen, sophomore midfield

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Stella Dasilva, junior defender

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Elijah Huggins, senior defender

  • Honorable mention all-metro

OAK MOUNTAIN

Gabe Capocci, senior midfield

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Luke Jovanovich, senior defender

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Sam Collins, senior forward

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Nate Taylor, senior midfield

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Gerardo Rodriguez, senior forward

  • 2nd team 7A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Roy Soldevilla, senior midfield

  • 2nd team 7A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

David Di Piazza

  • 7A Coach of the Year

Kati Anne Shepherd, sophomore midfield

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Marley Brown, sophomore defender

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Mae Caroline Cherry, freshman forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Faith Harrell, junior defender

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention A Division all-metro

Adrian Gutierrez, senior defender

  • 2nd team all-metro

Elle Cherry, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

SPAIN PARK

Reese Oldfield, junior forward

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Addy Soehn, senior midfield

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Gianna Thornton, junior defender

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Morgan Anthony, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Cole Russell, senior midfield

  • 2nd team all-metro

Hudson Alexander, senior defender

  • 2nd team all-metro

Bobby Propper, senior forward

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Andrew Walters, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Ken Lin, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

George Everly, junior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Addison Bayne, junior defender

  • Honorable mention A Division all-metro

Morgan Pritchett, senior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention A Division all-metro