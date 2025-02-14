Regional basketball: Lady Lions, Lady Hornets roll on

× 1 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Briarwood's Emma Kerley (32) pulls up during the Class 5A Central Regional game between Briarwood and Selmar on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Briarwood head coach Jeremy Mears during the Class 5A Central Regional game between Briarwood and Montevallo on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 24 Expand Kyle Parmley Central Regional Briarwood's Emma Kerley (32) drives to the basket during the Class 5A Central Regional game between Briarwood and Selmar on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery. The Central Regional tournament featured four local high school basketball teams Thursday. Briarwood’s and Chelsea’s girls advanced to the regional final, while the Briarwood and Chelsea boys fell short at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery.

Big 3rd quarter propels Lady Hornets

Chelsea’s girls got past Hueytown with an impressive 63-34 victory, fueled by a dominant third quarter.

The Hornets had a tough time in the first half, but managed a 25-19 lead at the halftime break. After some halftime adjustments, the Lady Hornets started the third quarter on an 11-4 spurt and never looked back.

“We played great defense and the press gave them problems,” Chelsea head coach Jason Harlow said following the win. “Our energy was a lot better [in the second half.]

Chelsea shot 52% from the field while holding Hueytown to just 30.8%. The Lady Hornets also knocked down 6-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Leading the charge was Haley Trotter, who put together a stellar performance with a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Harlow credited senior Sydney Carroll for her work, contributing productive minutes while Trotter was on the bench with foul trouble.

Complementing them was fellow senior Sadie Schwallie, who caught fire from deep, draining five 3-pointers on her way to 20 points.

Chelsea’s ball movement was a key factor in their success, as they recorded 15 assists. Trotter led the way with five assists. Olivia Pryor also made an impact, adding 10 points and five rebounds.

Defensively, the Hornets were disruptive, forcing 20 turnovers and collecting 11 steals. Caroline Brown and Schwallie each had three steals. Chelsea also capitalized on Hueytown’s mistakes, scoring 17 points off turnovers.

Chelsea is in a regional final for the second straight year, with Harlow noting the seniors have played at the regional tournament every year of their careers. The Lady Hornets will take on Benjamin Russell next Wednesday at Alabama State.

“We’ve been fortunate to have really good players. We came up short last year in this moment, but we’re a year older and improved.”

Lady Lions blow past Selma

Briarwood put together a dominant defensive performance in the girls Class 5A Central Regional semifinals to defeat Selma 44-28, controlling the game from start to finish.

The Lions set the tone early, roaring to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Selma scored only four points in the first half, shooting 5% from the field in the first two quarters.

“We started out really strong, it was one of our best starts in a while,” Briarwood head coach Lorie Kerley said.

Leading the charge for Briarwood was Emma Kerley, who posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. She was efficient from the floor, hitting 6-of-11 shots.

Ann Tatum Baker added seven points and was a key playmaker, dishing out three assists while grabbing three steals. Sasha Munikar provided a much-needed perimeter threat, connecting on two 3-pointers on the way to eight points. Clara Crawford contributed six points and four rebounds, adding to Briarwood’s physical presence inside.

Briarwood’s defensive effort made the difference, as they forced Selma into a dismal 19% shooting from the field, including just 1-of-18 from 3-point range.

The Lady Lions will return to Montgomery next Tuesday to face Marbury, with a trip to the final four on the line.

“We’re excited,” Lorie Kerley said. “This is what we’ve been going for since we lost to Hillcrest last year in the round of 32. I told them in the locker room that day to remember how this feels. They responded today.”

Hornets come up short

The Chelsea boys were unable to get over the hump in a 62-50 loss to Paul Bryant on Thursday evening.

The Hornets gave Paul Bryant a tough game, tying the game a couple times in the third quarter. But Paul Bryant was simply too strong down the stretch and put the game away in the final frame.

Aiden Owens’ standout performance gave the Hornets a chance, as he led the way with 24 points. Two others joined him in double figures, with Jordan Garcia adding 12 points and AJ Malone posting 11 points.

Owens and Demarquis Floyd each contributed three assists. Chelsea was outrebounded heavily in the ball game, mostly because Paul Bryant shot a blistering 20-of-29 (69%) from the field.

Chelsea concludes the season with a 13-18 record, reaching the regional tournament for the second straight year.

Montevallo rallies to knock off Lions

The day started with Briarwood’s boys making their first appearance in the regional tournament since 2000.

Briarwood built an early lead, but Montevallo mounted a big second half comeback to win 50-48 in the 5A Central Regional semifinals.

Briarwood put up a strong fight to go ahead 34-16 at the half, but Montevallo’s defense locked the Lions up over the final two quarters.

Eli Stubbs led the Lions with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, along with two rebounds. Brayden Robertson was a force on the glass, securing a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sam Canale also chipped in 10 points, hitting two 3-pointers. Drew Mears, Briarwood’s leading scorer, was the focal point of Montevallo’s game plan. As a result, he had a tough shooting game (4-of-13), but still managed to add eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Defensively, Briarwood showed grit, with Garrett Witherington grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots. Eli Thompson was active on both ends, contributing five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Briarwood finished the year with a record of 19-12.

“I’m super proud of this group for making such a historic run,” Briarwood head coach Jeremy Mears said. “As good as these guys are basketball players, they’re better men. It was a joy to get to go on this journey with them. I’m just disappointed that it couldn’t continue.”