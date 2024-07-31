Rickwood Field hosts charity game featuring former pros and over-the-mountain leaders

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Rickwood Field Rickwood Field to host Alternative Baseball charity event

Alternative Baseball, a group which uses baseball to promote acceptance and societal integration of people with disabilities, will host a charity game at Rickwood Field later this summer with former Major League Baseball players and local leaders, including leaders from Chelsea, Hoover and Homewood.

The game, to be held on Sept. 14, will allow those with disabilities to play alongside both the former players and local personalities.

On their website, the group said the fundraiser would help foster further understanding of those with disabilities while serving as an inspiration for those with disabilities who want to play sports.

“Just as Rickwood Field played a role in breaking racial barriers in baseball, it now stands at the forefront of disability inclusion in sports,” they said on their site.

Arthur Fisher Jr., councilman from Chelsea; Casey Middlebrooks, councilman from Hoover; and Nick Sims, councilman from Homewood, are scheduled to participate.

Admission is a “name your price” donation to the group.

Those confirmed so far are below.

Former Pros:

Craig Brazell (New York Mets)

Lance Cormier (University of Alabama, Arizona Diamondbacks)

Evan Crawford (Toronto Blue Jays)

Johnny Estrada (Atlanta Braves)

Matt Kimbrel (Atlanta Braves Minor Leagues)

Anna Kimbrell (U.S. Women’s National Baseball Team)

Stephen Pryor (Seattle Mariners)

Community Stars:

Leslie Claybrook (General Manager of the Birmingham Squadron G-League team)

D.M. Collins (Center Point Councilwoman)

J.D. Crowe (AL.com cartoonist)

William Dahlberg (NPR Birmingham/WBHM-FM)

Mike Dubberly (FOX6 anchor)

Arthur Fisher, Jr. (Chelsea Councilman)

John London (Irondale Councilman)

Casey Middlebrooks (Hoover Councilman)

Nick Sims (Homewood Councilman)

Jeff Speegle (ABC 33/40 Sports Anchor)

Toro (Birmingham Bulls’ mascot)

Big Ro Williams (Radio Host/Musician)

For more information, go to the Alternative Baseball website: https://www.alternativebaseball.org/rickwood