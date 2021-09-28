SEC golf teams to play at Shoal Creek

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jim Brotherton 9/30/20 MGO Practice Photo by Rodger Champion

After a 35 year run as the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, the event will transition into the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate. This year’s event will be played at Shoal Creek Club October 9-12.

All 14 SEC Teams will compete in the single elimination event. A practice round will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 11a.m. Competitive rounds begin on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 a.m. with 36 holes of play, followed by 18 holes each day on Monday and Tuesday.

All teams will play each day. After elimination from the official event, all losing teams will go into a pool play competition.

This event will have a three year rotation, three times, beginning with Shoal Creek Club (2021), Old Overton Club (2022) and Country Club of Birmingham (2023), all in the Birmingham area.

This event will host six of the top 25 teams in NCAA Men’s Division:

7. Vanderbilt

13. Texas A & M

14. Georgia

15. Arkansas

17. Auburn

22. Tennessee

Spectators are welcome to attend each day.