Soccer: High school season kicks off

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain boys soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Westminster-Oak Mountain boys soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Briarwood girls soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Briarwood boys soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Westminster-Oak Mountain girls soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain girls soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park boys soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park girls soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Chelsea boys soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo submitted Chelsea High School girls soccer team speaks at a preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Jan. 22, 2025. Prev Next

The high school soccer season is set to kick off in the coming days.

To preview the upcoming 2025 season, players and coaches from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Westminster-Oak Mountain took part in an annual preseason media day event at Hewitt-Trussville on Jan. 22.

Briarwood

Briarwood’s boys enter the season ranked No. 5 in Class 6A after finishing 14-8-1 and reaching the second round of the playoffs last season. Competing in Area 8 with Pelham, Chelsea and Spain Park, the Lions face a brutal schedule that also includes Auburn, Prattville, Hewitt-Trussville and Mountain Brook.

Head coach Mike Bautista is confident in his team’s experience, with 10 returning starters and a senior-heavy lineup for the first time in years.

"These guys have worked for four years to get to this point. This is their chance to solidify their legacy," Bautista said. "We had a meeting after last season and the boys wanted as much challenge as possible throughout the year. Their belief is we’re going to make the playoffs, and they want to be able to handle it."

Sawyer Felton emphasized the need for consistency in practice, while Carson Tucker noted the impact of having a strong senior class. Cameron Harrington highlighted the leadership role of the large number of seniors, something the team hasn’t had in previous years.

×

Briarwood’s girls come off a state runner-up finish in Class 6A after a 15-5-4 campaign. The Lady Lions enter the year ranked No. 2, returning most of their roster but needing to replace key defensive starters.

Head coach Ryan Leib is focused on the final step after deep playoff runs in recent years.

"Their freshman year, they didn’t even make the playoffs. As sophomores, they lost in the final four on [penalty kicks]. Last year, they lost in the final. They’re trending well," Leib said. "If we stick to what works, we’ll hopefully win that final game."

Brooklyn Barnett said the team has grown closer each year, which has fueled its success. Taylor Leib noted that team chemistry plays a major role in the Lions' play.

"We’ve played together forever, but we are best friends on and off the field," Taylor Leib said. "When we’re on the field, we’re looking for each other."

×

Chelsea

The Chelsea boys, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in the preseason, finished 20-4-1 last year and made the second round of the Class 7A playoffs before moving down to 6A this season. The Hornets now compete in Area 8 alongside Pelham, Spain Park and Briarwood.

Head coach Lee Miller said the team has a handful of returning starters, but replacing goalkeeper Brock Marlow and longtime leader Kaleb Bass will be critical.

"We’ve got a squad that can compete at the top level," Miller said. "Two years ago, there was a pivotal moment where we had to overcome challenges, and that mentality has driven us. Now, we’re looking to impose our way of playing."

Elijah Huggins, Harper Jones and Luke Miller are expected to step into leadership roles, with Miller moving to central midfield.

×

The Lady Hornets struggled last year, finishing 7-9-3 in Class 7A, but enters 2025 ranked No. 10 in Class 6A after realignment.

Head coach Allison Gooch believes the team has the talent to make a playoff push but must improve its finishing in front of goal.

"We have a ton of potential, a team with vision. It’s just about capitalizing on opportunities and scoring more goals," Gooch said.

Peyton Walker said the team has strong leadership but must integrate younger players into key roles. MacKenzie McCleary noted that communication and chemistry will be vital.

×

Oak Mountain

The Oak Mountain boys enter the year as defending Class 7A state champions, finishing 29-0-1 last season. The Eagles are ranked No. 1 and return seven starters from last year’s title team.

Head coach David Di Piazza said the program’s expectation is always to reach the final four, and his team is motivated to repeat.

"We have 16 seniors, the most ever,” Di Piazza said. “I’ve seen absolutely no sign of complacency."

Seniors Alex Taylor, Luke Jovanovich and Gabe Capocci emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and work ethic in order to achieve the highest goal once again.

"We have to do it twice to make it right," Taylor said.

×

The Oak Mountain girls finished 17-6-3 last year but fell in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Ranked No. 3, the Eagles play in Area 6 with Hewitt-Trussville, Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

With a mix of experienced veterans and emerging leaders, Oak Mountain is focused on building team chemistry and maintaining high expectations.

"It’s really important that people step up this year and be leaders for the team," said Kati Anne Shepherd. "It’s good that we have such a tight-knit group because we’re all in it together. When you’re pushing in the same direction, it works very well."

Senior Aaron Pretnar, one of the most experienced players on the roster, is embracing her leadership role as she returns from injury.

"I’ve been here a good bit. I know what it’s like to be young and now what it’s like to be old. I’m trying to involve everyone and play with everything I’ve got," Pretnar said.

Head coach Chris Blight emphasized the importance of depth and consistency in a competitive classification. The Eagles know anything can happen in the postseason, and they are working to be fully prepared when the time comes.

×

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys look to bounce back after a 4-15-1 season in 2024. Ranked No. 7 in Class 6A heading into the 2025 year, the Jaguars return six starters and feature 13 seniors.

Head coach Matt Hall, in his 11th year, is focused on closing the gap in tight games.

"The details matter,” Hall said. “The difference in those games was a thin margin. Those games are going to help this team this year.”

Josh Tulloss, Hudson Alexander and Cole Russell are expected to anchor a senior-led lineup.

×

Spain Park’s girls had a dominant 21-1-0 season in Class 7A but fell in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars move to Class 6A this year and are the No. 1 ranked team entering the year.

Head coach Robert Starr returns seven starters but must replace key playmakers.

"We’re not hiding from last year. It was a great experience, but now everyone else has to step up," Starr said.

Addy Soehn said the team expects to compete for a title, while Morgan Pritchett stressed the importance of senior leadership in guiding younger players.

×

Westminster-Oak Mountain

The Westminster boys move into Class 4A after a state runner-up finish in 1A-3A last season. Ranked No. 4, they return all but one starter and have five seniors leading the way.

Head coach Cody Baxter believes the program’s long-term success is just as important as another title push.

"We’re building on what we’ve done," Baxter said. "We’re not shying away from 6A and 7A opponents. We want to show no fear."

Walter Moore and Aiden Gamble emphasized discipline and progression, while Charlie Krulak focused on team unity and improvement.

The Westminster girls finished 9-7-0 last year and reached the second round of the Class 1A-3A playoffs. Ranked No. 4 in 4A, the team returns most of its lineup with just one senior.

Head coach Joe Randal said the team gained valuable experience last year and is now focused on defensive strength.

"We were so attack-heavy in the past, but this year, our strength will be our back line," Randal said.

Ava Morrison and Vale Richie emphasized team chemistry and confidence as key factors for success.