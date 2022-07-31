Spain Park Football Preview: Jags excited to get started under new coach

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Spain Park quarterback Evan Smallwood (7) attempts a pass during a game between Briarwood and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover.

When taking over a program that has endured four straight losing seasons, many coaches would feel the need to overhaul everything.

But that’s not what Tim Vakakes believes he needs to do at Spain Park High School.

After nine years building a winning program at Jackson-Olin, Vakakes has been tasked with getting Spain Park back to its winning ways.

When he first took over, he observed a program already equipped with several key ingredients. The players know how to work hard, and the coaching staff is one of the best he’s been around.

“The thing about it is the culture here, in terms of how hard they work, was fine,” he said. “These coaches do a great job of coaching them and holding them to a standard of how hard they work and all that. Everything is there to be successful, they’ve just got to get used to winning.”

One thing Vakakes is putting a heavy emphasis on has nothing to do with Xs and Os. It is the work the Jaguars are putting forth in the weight room.

“The kids are starting to see the results,” Vakakes said. “That’s where the heartbeat of our program is going to be. We’re not going to try to keep up with the fads. We’re going to get in the weight room and we’re going to work.”

Vakakes has also been impressed with his coaching staff, much of which has been at Spain Park several years, going back to the 2015 team that advanced to the state title game.

“You’ve got guys that were here when they made a run to the championship,” Vakakes said. “There’s a lot of football knowledge in our coaches’ meetings and they care about these kids.”

OFFENSE

The Spain Park offense struggled last fall in its transition to a run-based scheme, averaging just 17 points per game. Many offenses today spread things out and air it out 30 or more times a game, but that will not be something the Jags begin doing now.

“You’ve got to be able to run it, you’ve got to be physical up front,” Vakakes said. “The ingredients here are to be physical, run the ball and play good defense. That’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Evan Smallwood returns as the senior quarterback after showing flashes a year ago. He can attack defenses not only with his arm, but also with his athleticism and speed.

“He’s not a big guy but the kids love him and follow him, and that’s what wins in high school football,” Vakakes said.

Zamir Farris returns as the team’s top running back, with JR Thompson and George Gilbert tasked with leading a largely inexperienced receiving group.

The anchors on offense for the Jaguars reside along the offensive line, where senior center Morgan Bowden and senior left guard Rayshod Burts provide the team with physicality and leadership.

DEFENSE

Everything begins up front for the Jags on both sides of the ball, and Vakakes believes the defensive line should be a significant strength for his team’s defense.

Defensive end Caldwell Bussey recently committed to play college football at Furman. Brian Alston has received offers from major programs and will solidify the line as well. Vakakes sees plenty of potential in the younger crop of linemen as well, with players such as Nikolas Alston and Jared Smith capable of breakout seasons.

In the middle, the Jags are moving Jack Kendrick to linebacker after he played safety last fall. On the back end, Alex Smith returns, while Jamari Mosley and several others will get their opportunities to stabilize a unit that surrendered 36 points per game last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Jags have options on special teams, with Alex Lloyd and Josh Tulloss both capable of doing it all. Lloyd has a big leg and Tulloss’ strength is his consistency. Vakakes said the two will likely split the kicking and punting duties throughout the season.

SCHEDULE

Things certainly are never easy for teams in Class 7A, Region 3. Before the Jags hit the meat of the schedule, they open up with Calera and Briarwood. Calera made the playoffs for the first time in four years last fall and Briarwood is coming off a 10-win season. Spain Park will finish the year with a non-region game against Pelham as well.

In region, the Jags get the heavy hitters first, traveling to Hoover and Thompson to start things off. Then come matchups with Vestavia Hills, Tuscaloosa County and Chelsea before finishing with Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain, two teams that advanced to the second round of the playoffs a year ago.

“Everybody’s got great coaching staffs and great players,” Vakakes said. “It is what it is, but that’s the fun part about it, that’s the challenge about it. You’ve just got to get your kids ready. You can’t be a heavyweight if you don’t train like one.”