Spain Park Football Preview: Jags transitioning to option attack this fall

Change is afoot within the Spain Park High School football program.

For the past few years, the Jaguars have employed a wide open, spread offense, because that’s what best utilized the playmakers on the Spain Park offense. That resulted in over 3,000 passing yards last year.

But a new quarterback and almost all new skill players means the Jags will look to shake things up this year.

It’s what Shawn Raney loves about coaching high school football. You play with the cards you are dealt, and sometimes that means employing a different brand of football to give your team the best chance to win.

This year, that means the Jags are attempting to go back to Raney’s roots, being a team that relies on its defense and running the football.

“I want us to play hard and be physical and be able to run the football and play better defensively than we’ve played,” the ninth-year head coach said.

OFFENSE

Raney hired Danny Ward to run the Spain Park offense this fall. Ward comes from Oak Mountain, where he previously coached the offensive line. Oak Mountain ran an option-based attack under Cris Bell, and Ward is going to implement a similar system at Spain Park.

“It’s good to bring some new people in and get some different ideas and energy,” Raney said. “When you bring in different personalities, it shakes things up.”

After putting up big numbers last fall, quarterback Bennett Meredith transferred to crosstown rival Hoover. That leaves the signal-calling position to junior Evan Smallwood, who plays a much different style than Meredith.

Smallwood will be the initiator of the Jags’ new option-oriented attack. Raney said, “You don’t just dabble in the option; it’s got to be a commitment to go to it.” He also believes Smallwood is the perfect guy for the transition.

“He’s a great leader, and he’s a real humble, real quiet kid,” Raney said.

Zamir Farris breaks summer camp as the primary running back for the Jags, suddenly a critical position in their offense.

Spain Park lost its top two receivers to other schools, with Raney mentioning Pierson Cole and Landon Miller as part of a group looking to fill in significant gaps on the outside. In an option offense, those receivers are required to be physical blockers in addition to being effective pass catchers.

“With our skillset, I just feel like that’s something we’re going to have to do,” Raney said.

On the offensive line, there are three guys with plenty of experience returning. Connor May and Rayshod Burts should be able to pave the way for a strong running game.

DEFENSE

Spain Park’s defense struggled mightily last fall, surrendering an average of 38 points per game. Raney attributes that to a cast of players forced into roles too soon due to injury and other factors.

As tough as 2020 was for that unit, Raney hopes the growing pains have set the stage for an effective unit this season.

“We’ve simplified some things on defense so they can play faster,” Raney said. “We’ll be strong at the point of attack with good secondary guys to cover up. All those kids who played a lot, the inconsistency last year will be fixed through size and strength and experience.”

Mason Bowden is back at defensive end for the Jags, with Caldwell Bussey and Brian Alston back up front as well. Ethan Gutowski and Jonas Harrelson will look to fill in at linebacker.

There is a good bit of returning talent in the secondary, with Jack Kendrick, Alex Smith and Tyler Hunter among those who received playing time last year.

“Defensively, we’ve got some guys that look the part and can do it. I’m excited to coach those guys and see what they can do,” Raney said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Braxton Sumpter is the younger brother of Tyler, who starred at Spain Park and is now at West Virginia. Sumpter is expected to shoulder all of the kicking and punting duties for the Jags and makes it a position Raney worries very little about.

“He’s been working really hard,” Raney said.

SCHEDULE

Spain Park has struggled to three consecutive 4-6 seasons and are going to face a tough road to surpass that this fall. After opening the season with non-region games against Huntsville and Briarwood, the Jags dive into Class 7A, Region 3 play. They only notched a one-point win over Tuscaloosa County in region play a season ago.

The Jags conclude the regular season with a game against Hueytown.