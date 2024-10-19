Jags win region title, Hornets and Eagles falter

× 1 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park team captains: offensive lineman Jackson bell (72), running back Dakarai Shanks (20), defensive back George Ritchey (22) and defensive lineman Landon Johnson (99) watch the coin toss before a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide offensive lineman Jovan Taylor (52) during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 3 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas A Spain Park cheerleader hides in the flag before a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 4 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Corey Barber (17) is able to get positive yardage after contact during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 5 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mason McClure (2) during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 6 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mitchell Frazer (7) is able to hold off the Calera defender enough to gain extra yardage after contact during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 7 of 37 Expand Spain Park running back Dakarai Shanks (20) reaches the Calera secondary for positive yardage during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 8 of 37 Expand Spain Park defensive back Brayden Matherson (0) tackles Calera wide receiver Elijah Bates (7) during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 9 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park team captains: offensive lineman Jackson bell (72), running back Dakarai Shanks (20), defensive back George Ritchey (22) and defensive lineman Landon Johnson (99) before a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 10 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mitchell Frazer (7) turns downfield after reception during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 11 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park student section during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 12 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park cheerleaders during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 13 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas A Spain Park band members celebrates a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 14 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 15 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park wide receiver Mitchell Frazer (7) expresses his opinions to Calera cornerback Carlos Whisenhunt (1) after a reception and touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 16 of 37 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) calls his own number for a quarterback keeper for positive yardage during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 17 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas A Spain Park Dazzler student before a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 18 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park dance team members during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 19 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Corey Barber (17) finds the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 20 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park cheerleaders lead the football players onto the field before a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 21 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mason McClure (2) with a reception that sets Spain Park up for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 22 of 37 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Cowley (26) makes it into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 23 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Young jaguars fans during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 24 of 37 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Ethan Boykin (94) sacks Calera quarterback Antorious Johnson (13) during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 25 of 37 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) tosses the ball to running back CJ Cowley (26) during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 26 of 37 Expand Spain Park fullback Ryan Breazeale (21) opens a lane for running back CJ Cowley (26) to score a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 27 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park cheerleaders during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 28 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park senior cheerleaders during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 29 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park's offense reviews the prior series on the sideline during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 30 of 37 Expand James "Nick" Nicholas Spain Park Head coach: Tim Vakakes during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 31 of 37 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) finds open wide receiver Corey Barber (17) in the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 32 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Corey Barber (17) finds an open gap in the Calera Defense getting a first down reception during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 33 of 37 Expand Spain Park offensive lineman Jackson Bryant (75) gives quarterback Brock Bradly (5) enough time for a successful pass during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 34 of 37 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) is able to get the pass off before Calera defensive lineman Jaylon Lee (44) can reach him during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 35 of 37 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Weston Brock (9) lifts wide receiver Corey Barber (17) in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 36 of 37 Expand Spain Park linebacker Tyler Davidson (14) tackles Calera wide receiver Ka'darrius Young (8) for a loss of yards during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 37 of 37 Expand Spain Park offensive lineman Hudson Reed (55) watches his assignment during pass play at a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, October 18th, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover AL. Photo by James Nicholas Prev Next

What a night it was for the Spain Park High School football team.

The Jaguars (8-0) took care of business by thumping Calera 42-7 on Friday night. In the process, they clinched the Class 6A, Region 3 championship and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs that comes with it. It is Spain Park's first region title since 2015 and the fourth overall in school history.

There are still two games left in the regular season and Spain Park has an opportunity to chase perfection while preparing for the playoffs where they look to be one of the favorites for the Class 6A championship.

Chelsea will join them in the 6A field but a loss Friday night against Helena means they'll go on the road for the first round. It also sets up a big game for them this Friday against Benjamin Russell, where they'll need to win to secure the No. 3 seed from the region.

In the other game Friday night involving 280-area teams, Oak Mountain ran into a buzz saw at Hewitt-Trussville.

As we move closer to the playoffs, follow this link to see all the ways you can follow our high school football coverage this fall on social media.

And don't forget to check out the Under the Lights podcast, hosted by our Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd. Episodes drop every Wednesday with in-depth discussion of the teams, players and games that make Friday nights special in Alabama.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn Alabama.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.