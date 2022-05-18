Spain Park wrestler signs with King University

× Expand James Pressler

On May 17, Spain Park senior Yasmine Oliveira signed with King University in Bristol, Tennessee, to continue her wrestling career.

During her senior year at Spain Park, she was 21-0 with 19 matches won by pin and 18 of those in the first period. She was the Girls State champion at 147 lbs. She is only the second wrestler in Spain Park history to go undefeated.

On May 1, Yasmine competed in Olympic Freestyle - U20 (Junior) at 69 kg. In her first match, she received a by. In the second match she pinned her opponent in 1:30 and in the championship match she won by a tech fall (13-3) to secure the gold. She will represent Brazil in the United World Wrestling Pan-American Junior Championships July 8-10 in Oaxtepec, Mexico.