All-South Metro Football: Spain Park's Brock Bradley named Player of the Year

The annual Starnes Media All-South Metro Football Team, in conjunction with Under the Lights, has been selected to honor the top performers from the season. Before this year's full team roster is released, a few elite players have been highlighted, including this the All-South Metro Player of the Year Spain Park junior quarterback Brock Bradley.

Brock Bradley had an outstanding season to earn Player of the Year honors. Bradley led the Jags to 12 straight wins and an appearance in the Class 6A quarterfinals. He finished the year with 2,667 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, adding six rushing touchdowns as well.

