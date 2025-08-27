Jags at No. 4 in ASWA poll

× Expand Spain Park's offense huddles before a play during a game between Spain Park and Sparkman on Friday Aug. 22 2025, at Sparkman High School. Photo By Zach Irvine.

The weekly Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football poll was released Wednesday morning.

Spain Park was a consistent presence in the top half of the Class 6A poll last year, and that has continued at the start of the 2025 season.

The Jags began the season as the No. 4 team in 6A, and backed that ranking up with a 48-21 win over 7A Sparkman last Friday night.

As a result, Spain Park remained at No. 4 ahead of its crosstown rivalry game against Hoover on Friday night.

The full Class 6A poll:

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Parker (10); 1-0; 188

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 1-0; 167

3. Saraland (3); 1-0; 158

4. Spain Park; 1-0; 119

5. Pike Road; 1-0; 109

6. Mountain Brook; 1-0; 71

7. Muscle Shoals; 1-0; 55

8. Hartselle; 1-0; 42

9. Spanish Fort; 1-0; 36

10. Oxford; 0-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Benjamin Russell (0-1) 12, Homewood (1-0) 12, Fort Payne (1-0) 9, Russell Co. (1-0) 8, Athens (1-0) 5, St. Paul's (1-0) 1.

