Back When: Jaguars roar to their first varsity football win in 2002

On Aug. 30, 2002, a brand-new team with no seniors, a hall of fame coach and plenty of questions stepped onto the field for the first time — and made history. That night, the Spain Park Jaguars introduced themselves to Alabama high school football with a convincing 35-6 win over Gadsden in the program’s varsity debut.

The matchup carried extra meaning for Jaguars head coach Vince DiLorenzo, who returned to Gadsden — where he had won two state championships — to lead Spain Park in its inaugural game. After a scoreless first quarter, the Jaguars took control behind the steady play of freshman quarterback Neil Caudle and a stingy defense that held Gadsden scoreless until late in the fourth.

Tyler Grisham put Spain Park on the board with a 12-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. Caudle, just 14 years old in his first varsity start, added two touchdown passes before halftime, and the Jaguars never looked back. The defense, though bending for 234 total yards, denied Gadsden on the scoreboard for most of the game.

DiLorenzo called it “a great job” by his young team, noting how quickly the offense found its rhythm and the defense held firm. Spain Park would go on to finish 3-7 that season, but their opening night left no doubt — the Jaguars were here to compete.