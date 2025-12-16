Bradley, Reed play in postseason all-star game

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Hudson Reed during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Hudson Reed during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Hudson Reed during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Hudson Reed during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley and Hudson Reed during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley and Clay-Chalkville's Corey Barber during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Cadence Leemon Spain Park's Brock Bradley during the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo by Cadence Leemon. Prev Next

Spain Park High School senior football players Brock Bradley and Hudson Reed concluded their prep careers last weekend, playing as part of the Alabama team in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.

The game, which was won by Alabama 40-10, was held at the University of Southern Miss.

Bradley had a big game, throwing a couple touchdown passes, as Alabama won its sixth straight game in the series and now holds a 28-11 edge in the series.

Reed was among the offensive linemen for Alabama in the contest as well.

Bradley's touchdown passes were to a couple future SEC receivers. Ce'Derian Morgan of Benjamin Russell, who is heading to the University of Alabama, caught a 17-yard touchdown in the ifirst half. LSU signee and Bradley's former teammate at Spain Park, Corey Barber, hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass.