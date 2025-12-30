Brock Bradley named 6A Back of the Year finalist

× Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester

Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley was named as one of three finalists for Class 6A Back of the Year, as released by the Alabama Sports Writers Association last week.

The finalists for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year were announced following the release of the ASWA all-state team.

Winners of the ASWA's major high school football awards, Mr. Football and the 12-member Super All-State team are scheduled to be announced Jan. 20 at a lunch banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance.

Bradley was one of three finalists for the 6A award, along with Clay-Chalkville quarterback Aaron Frye and Saraland quarterback Jamison Roberts, the two signal-callers in the 6A state championship game that was won by Clay-Chalkville.

Bradley recently finished off a legendary career at Spain Park, spending three years as the starter and winning All-South Metro Player of the Year each of the last two seasons.

In 2025, Bradley threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns, as the Jags posted a 9-3 record and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.