Brock Bradley named super all-state

Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association super all-state team last week, following a standout senior season leading the Jaguars' offense.

Bradley was among the top 12 players in the state, as voted on by the ASWA from the all-state selections.

Jackson running EJ Crowell was named Mr. Football and headlined the super all-state team. Thompson's Trent Seaborn, Clay-Chalkville's Aaron Frye, St. Michael's Gunner Rivers, Benjamin Russell's Cederian Morgan, Saraland's Jamison Roberts, Jackson's Landon Duckworth, Vigor's Jabarrius Garror, Wadley's Jaquez Wilkes, Central-Phenix City's Tristan Lyles and Vigor's Sammy Dunn joined Bradley on the super all-state team.

Bradley was also one of the finalists for 6A Back of the Year, which went to Clay-Chalkville quarterback Aaron Frye.

Following the fall semester, Bradley graduated from Spain Park and enrolled at Clemson University, where he is now attending on a football scholarship.