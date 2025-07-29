Countdown to kickoff: Spain Park OL Hudson Reed

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park Football Spain Park lineman Hudson Reed (55) watches the Sparkman secondary in a game against Sparkman High School on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Spain Park High School, Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

Wednesday marks 23 days until the Spain Park High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Spain Park offensive lineman Hudson Reed will lead the Jaguars onto the field Aug. 22, as his team hits the road to take on Class 7A foe Sparkman at the start of the season.

Reed will be one of the key leaders of a Spain Park offense looking to back up an outstanding 2024 season. He has the task of protecting Brock Bradley, one of the top quarterbacks in the state, and paving the way for the Spain Park ground attack.

Under the Lights covers Spain Park among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

