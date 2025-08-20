Countdown to kickoff: Spain Park LB JD Bonamy

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park linebacker JD Bonamy (11) breaks up a pass to Russell County wide receiver Denver Harper (1) during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Russell County on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

There is now one day remaining until the Spain Park High School football team kicks off the 2025 football season.

Spain Park linebacker JD Bonamy is the final featured athlete in our Under the Lights countdown to kickoff series, as the Jags open up play Friday night on the road at Sparkman.

Bonamy is a senior linebacker that will be one of the leaders of a young Jags defense this fall. He will be looking to help the team to a similarly successful campaign after reaching the Class 6A quarterfinals last year.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Spain Park among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe

50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone

49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin

46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston

45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston

44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews

43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan

42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington

39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson

38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye

37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley

36 days: Mountain Brook QB Cayden Hofbauer

35 days: Vestavia Hills DL Josh Arendall

32 days: Oak Mountain DB Kolby King

31 days: John Carroll LB Alex Plaia

30 days: Hewitt-Trussville WR Dylan Cope

29 days: Hoover WR Jeremiah Tabb

28 days: Mountain Brook WR Sam Smith

25 days: Vestavia Hills LB Owen Wilbanks

24 days: Chelsea OL Adam Brooks

23 days: Spain Park OL Hudson Reed

22 days: Homewood TE Hayes DeCoudres

21 days: Clay-Chalkville OL JT Jones

18 days: Mountain Brook DB Mac Mandell

17 days: Briarwood DB Sam Canale

16 days: Homewood LB Joey Luckianow

15 days: Hewitt-Trussville LB Parker Floyd

14 days: Hoover DL Tyson Bacon

11 days: Mountain Brook DB Hayes Windle

10 days: Hoover DL Justyn Hartley

9 days: Chelsea LB Porter Schott

8 days: Briarwood OL Carter Fountain

7 days: Oak Mountain DB Jayden Aparicio

4 days: John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes

3 days: Hewitt-Trussville ATH James Kelly

2 days: Hoover DB DJ Waluyn

1 day: Spain Park LB JD Bonamy