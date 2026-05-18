Jags beat Northridge, advance to state final

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Baseball The Spain Park High School baseball team defeated Gulf Shores in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo courtesy of Spain Park Baseball.

The Spain Park High School has continued its run of recent success, sweeping Northridge last weekend in the Class 6A semifinals to advance to the state championship series for the first time since 2014.

The Jags were able to punch their ticket to the final amidst some controversy Friday night. Northridge actually won the first game of the series 5-4 in eight innings, but starting pitcher Evan Malone exceeded the allowed pitch count of 120. As a result, Northridge was forced to forfeit the contest.

With the forfeit win, Spain Park rode the positive energy to a 1-0 win in the second game of the series to clinch the sweep. The only offense in the game came in the fifth inning, as Evan Taylor grounded out and scored a run.

Hudson Franks was stellar on the mound, throwing the complete game shutout to send his team to the finals. He allowed six hits and struck out six in the win.

Spain Park advances to play Hartselle in the 6A championship series. The two teams will play at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the first game of the series.

The second and potentially third games of the series will be played Thursday at Jacksonville State University. The second game of the series would begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the decisive game to follow if necessary.