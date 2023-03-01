Jags, Eagles make waves at state bowling tournament

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Ethan Lee competes in the boys AHSAA Class 6-7A state bowling tournament at The Alley in Gadsden on Jan. 26. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Emma Hawkins competes in the girls AHSAA Class 6-7A state bowling tournament. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. The Spain Park boys bowling team finished runner-up in the AHSAA Class 6-7A state tournament at The Alley in Gadsden on Jan. 27. Prev Next

The Spain Park High School boys bowling team came within four pins of defending its state championship.

The Jaguars had to settle for second at the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden, as Sparkman edged them in a tight final that went the distance.

Down 3-2 in a best-of-seven series of Baker games in the state final, Spain Park’s boys rose up and bowled a 245 to force the seventh game. The seventh game was tight, but Sparkman pulled it out 181-177.

“It’s a shame we came up four pins short, but Sparkman bowled really well when they needed to,” Spain Park coach Stephen Hobbs said. “I’m just really proud of the way the guys competed every time, they never folded.”

Spain Park won the South Regional tournament the week prior to advance to the state tournament, knocking off Vestavia Hills in the final to cap off a tremendous tournament.

The Jags nearly duplicated that performance in the state tournament. The first day of play was a set of three traditional games to establish seeding for the bracket. Spain Park earned the top seed and featured three of the top five individual performers.

Ethan Lee was the top bowler, bowling a three-game total of 615. Michael Kimble was right behind him, totaling 606 pins over three games. Liam Hilson was fifth with 586 and Luke Eaton was eighth with 578, as both were also named all-tournament.

Luke Mitchell, Evan Kelty, Zion Mims and Ray Olatubi also contributed to the Jags’ run.

Spain Park had little trouble dispatching its first two opponents in bracket play. The Baker games featured five bowlers each taking two frames to compile a single game.

In the opening round, Spain Park took down American Christian 4-1, dropping only the third game. Spain Park then took on Hartselle in the semifinals, winning 4-1 as well.

Hobbs credited his team for its competitive spirit, given that the Jags were undoubtedly in the toughest region in the state. Spain Park and Vestavia Hills advanced out of an area that also featured perennial state contenders Hoover and Thompson.

“We came up just a tad short of our goal,” Hobbs said. “To be state champions last year with these guys and [second] this year, I could not be more proud.”

Hobbs also gave plenty of credit to volunteer coach Lillian Singleton, who has worked with the program for many years.

Singleton is an experienced bowler and works with the bowlers in regards to technique. She had one thing to add after the trophies were handed out at the state tournament: “We will be back next year.”

Eagles girls reach new heights

The Oak Mountain girls made history this season, posting a third-place finish in the Class 6A-7A state tournament. The semifinals appearance was a first for the Eagles, as they advanced in the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Oak Mountain’s girls put forth a clutch performance over the two-day state tournament. The Eagles grabbed the No. 3 seed after a day of play.

Emma Hawkins and Grace Smith were honored on the all-tournament team as being in the top eight individually on the first day. Hawkins was fourth, as she bowled games of 159, 160 and 175 to total 494. Smith was eighth, bowling 128, 198 and 145 for a total of 471.

JoJo Smith also had a strong performance, bowling 461. Jenna Burson, Lauren Schuessler, Katie Huffman, Madison Thompson and Abby O’Dell all contributed to the Eagles’ run as well.

The Eagles certainly made things interesting the second day. Oak Mountain faced No. 6 seed Baker in the opening round, rallying from a deficit to win the match in seven games. The teams alternated the first four games, before Baker edged the Eagles 123-120 in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead in the match. But a 130-115 win for Oak Mountain in the sixth forced a seventh game, and the Eagles ran away with a 151-111 victory.

The Eagles drew No. 2 Sparkman in the semifinals and gave the two-time defending state champions a test. Sparkman won the first game 176-125, before the Eagles rose up and earned a 174-166 win. Sparkman got back on track with a 169-148 win in the third, but Oak Mountain came right back with a 160-158 win in the fourth. Sparkman was able to win the last two games to take the match.

Oak Mountain reached the semifinals of the South Regional tournament the week prior to advance to state. The Eagles earned the No. 4 seed after a day of play and beat Daphne in the opening round of bracket play to qualify for state. At the regional tournament, Hawkins was third overall and JoJo Smith was eighth.