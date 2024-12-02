Jags flag football playing in Super 7 on Wednesday

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park High School's girls flag football team wins the Class 6A-7A semifinal game over Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The Spain Park High School girls flag football team will be part of the annual Super 7 football state championship event this week.

The Super 7 is known for crowning state champions in tackle football, with Classes 1A-7A playing their championship games. But there are also a pair of girls flag football champions to be crowned, a 1A-5A division and a 6A-7A division.

The two flag games will kick off the Super 7, held this year at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. Spain Park takes on undefeated and top-ranked nationally Central-Phenix City at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the 6A-7A final.

This is the fourth year of flag football in Alabama High School Athletic Association competition, but the first year the sport has been fully integrated into the AHSAA championship program. Central won the state title last year, but this will be the first time blue and red map trophies are awarded to the state champ and the runners-up.

Spain Park is coming off a thrilling 33-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville in overtime last Wednesday in the state semifinals. The Jags rallied from two scores down to take the lead in regulation. Hewitt tied the game to force overtime, and the Jags prevailed in the extra period.

The Jags will be going up against a Central team that is 18-0 and recognized by USA Today as the No. 1 team in the nation. Click here for a profile of the Red Devils' squad from Jacob Waters of the Opelika-Auburn News.

Spain Park knocked off Austin and defending state runner-up Vestavia Hills in the playoffs before taking down Hewitt-Trussville. Central defeated Theodore, Foley, Alma Bryant and Auburn to reach the championship game.

“When I took [the program] on four years ago, you hope you can develop a program and hope you can lead it the right way. Having the first opportunity, being one of the first teams to go get that blue map, God is good,” Spain Park head coach Carmen Starr said.

For Spain Park fans heading to the game Wednesday, here are some helpful links: