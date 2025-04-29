Jags softball advances to regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Softball The Spain Park High School softball team finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 7 tournament on Monday, April 28, 2025. Photo courtesy of Spain Park Softball.

The Spain Park High School softball is moving on after finishing as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 7 tournament Monday evening.

Spain Park's journey out of area had a few twists and turns. The Jags beat Chelsea 9-7 last Friday to get the tournament started in the winner's bracket. But a loss to Helena on Monday put them in a must-win situation against Chelsea. The Jags were able to defeat Chelsea before falling to Helena again in the area final.

In the first win over Chelsea, Reagan Roberts led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while Jordan Weiner had two hits and two RBIs. Chloe Wade, Allie Whitaker, and Abby King also knocked in runs. Maxie Provost got the win, throwing six innings.

Helena beat Spain Park 9-5 to begin a long day Monday. Helena jumped ahead early with five runs in the first and never looked back. There were still some bright spots for the Jags, with Klara Thompson hitting a home run and knocking in three runs. Charlee Bennett also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Roberts also finished with two hits and an RBI.

The Jags rebounded from that loss and blew past Chelsea 13-3 in an elimination game. King and Roberts hit homers in the game, combining to drive in eight runs. Wade also drove in multiple runs. Peyton Williamson earned the win with two innings pitched, and Jaley Young got the save by going the final four innings in scoreless fashion.

Bennett and Thompson hit homers in the 7-4 loss to Helena to conclude the tournament.

Spain Park will be playing in the Central Regional in Montgomery, beginning next Wednesday.