Jags wrestler honored as scholar-athlete

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alex Millender. Spain Park's Bradley Williams Spain Park's Bradley Williams defeated Pell City's Talon McNutt by Tech Fall to take home the 6A 157lb State Title.

Bradley Williams of Spain Park High School recently received the Ken and Betty Joy Blankenship Student-Athlete Achievement Award for Class 6A, Region 4, recognizing his accomplishments both on the mat and in the classroom.

The award honors high school seniors who have achieved success relative to their ability or overcome significant hardship. Williams was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes during his junior year, a challenge he has navigated while continuing to compete at an elite level.

“Earning this means a lot to me because it makes me feel recognized for the work I put in,” said Williams. “It really helps me visualize the achievements and things I’ve done and makes me feel proud of myself for succeeding despite my diagnosis.”

Despite the demands of managing his condition, Williams has remained one of the most dominant wrestlers in Alabama. He compiled a perfect in-state record over the past three seasons, winning 161 matches and capturing three consecutive state championships. A six-time state finalist, he has not lost a state wrestling match since his freshman year.

Competing on the national stage, he earned All-American honors four times, including a fourth-place finish at Senior Nationals this year. He was also named the 2025 National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) Aegis Award recipient, an honor that recognizes excellence in wrestling, academics and character.

In the classroom, Williams has been equally impressive. He carries a 4.0 grade-point average and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Bradley is an all-around great young man,” said Spain Park wrestling head coach Ryan Thompson. “He excels in the classroom and on the mat. Bradley has a tremendous work ethic and outlook, and is extremely humble and generous with his time and knowledge.”

Williams will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level after committing to wrestle at the University of Maryland, where he will compete in the Big Ten Conference, widely regarded as the top collegiate conference for wrestling.