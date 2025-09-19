Benjamin Russell edges Spain Park in wild finish to seize region lead

× 1 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Wyatt Baty (28) and Spain Park WR Weston Brock (9) tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) catches a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) runs after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the footballduring a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DL Nathan Byrd (8d) attempts to tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) scores a touchdown during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Brody Smith (12) defends a pass during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Benjamin Russell WR Cederian Morgan (1) jars the football loose from Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB EJ Kerley (7) and Spain Park LB Wyatt Baty (28) combine to tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DB Joe Cross (19) and Spain Park DB Jaylen Mosley (1) defend a pass to Benjamin Russell WR Cederian Morgan (1) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DB Houston Holmes (17) and Spain Park DL Zion McLain (9) tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Benjamin Russell DB Bryce Carter (13) tackles Spain Park QB Hudson Hibbard (16) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) runs the football after a catch during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Andrew Meilan (8) rushes the quarterback during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Benjamin Russell LB/RB Christian Smith (28) tackles Spain Park WR Kena Rego (0) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) surveys the defense during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Benjamin Russell DB Bryce Carter (13) tackles Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB JD Bonamy (11) celebrates a 4th down stop during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) fights for yardage during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 25 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DB Houston Holmes (17) and Spain Park DL Zion McLain (9) tackle Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 26 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB JD Bonamy (11) peruses Benjamin Russell QB Kingston Preyear (3) during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester × 27 of 27 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park RB Hudson Hibbard (16) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Benjamin Russell on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Martin-Savarese Stadium in Alexander City, Alabama. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

In a game that could decide the Class 6A, Region 3 crown, Benjamin Russell made just one more play — and recovered one last fumble — to escape with a 35-34 win over Spain Park on Friday night at Martin-Savarese Stadium.

The Wildcats improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play, seizing early control of the Region 3 standings. Spain Park fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in region play after a game filled with swings, lead changes and missed extra points.

Spain Park jumped out to a 14–0 lead in the first quarter behind senior quarterback Brock Bradley, who finished 14-of-21 passing for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He connected early with Connor Greb on a 12-yard score and later with Kena Rego for a 19-yard touchdown. Rego finished with five catches for 70 yards, while Greb's only catch went for a score.

Benjamin Russell answered with a dominant second quarter, led by senior Alijah Johnson. He scored on a 6-yard and a 1-yard run — and added a two-point conversion — to tie the game 14-14. Just before halftime, Johnson delivered a 21-yard touchdown pass to Lajavious Calhoun to give the Wildcats a 21-14 lead. Johnson finished with 24 rushing yards on eight carries and two total touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury.

Spain Park responded early in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown run from Mason McClure, who contributed 19 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards on the night. The extra point missed — the first of three missed kicks for the Jaguars — a critical issue in the final outcome.

With Johnson sidelined, sophomore quarterback Kingston Preyear stepped in and delivered. He went 9-of-18 for 134 yards and three touchdown passes, including a 21-yard strike to BJ Bedgood in the third quarter and a game-winning 22-yard touchdown to Evin Jackson in the fourth. Bedgood led all receivers with five catches for 81 yards.

Spain Park tied the game at 28-28 on a 7-yard touchdown run by junior Hudson Hibbard, who also added a 2-point conversion catch by Greb.

Hibbard struck again early in the fourth quarter, powering in a 4-yard touchdown to give Spain Park a 34-28 lead. But another missed extra point left the door open.

Preyear made the Jaguars pay. With just over six minutes to play, he found sophomore Evin Jackson for a 22-yard touchdown — his third scoring pass of the night — and the extra point gave Benjamin Russell a 35-34 edge.

Spain Park’s final two possessions ended with a turnover on downs and a fumble after a penalty had briefly extended the drive.

Despite outgaining Benjamin Russell and executing efficiently in stretches, Spain Park’s three missed extra points loomed large in the one-point defeat.

Spain Park will return home next week to host James Clemens. Benjamin Russell travels to Charles Henderson with a chance to stay unbeaten in region play.

Follow Under the Lights on social media and sign up for the weekly newsletter at this link.