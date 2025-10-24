Red-hot Jaguars blank Chilton County for 5th straight win

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park OL Hudson Reed (55) recovers a fumble for a touchdown during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Israel Anders (32) returns a fumble for a touchdown during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Andrew Meilan (8) runs after a catch during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Israel Anders (32) tackles Chilton County WR Dameaquinn Williams (2) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DL Nathan Byrd (8) and Spain Park DL Zion McLain (9) combine to tackle Chilton County RB/LB Jordan Simon (1) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Chilton County DL Luke Stoneback (69) tackles Spain Park WR Barrett Price (7) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Israel Anders (32) recovers a fumble during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DB Houston Holmes (17) and Spain Park DL Zion McLain (9) combine to tackle the Chilton County ball carrier (42) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Israel Anders (32) tackles Chilton County RB Kaleb Yarenko (24) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park OL Nic Hendrix (64), Spain Park DL Jaylen Bates (92), and Spain Park DL Brady Heath (3) combine to tackle Chilton County RB Jordan Simon (1) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Connor Greb (3) catches a touchdown pass during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) runs the football during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) runs for a touchdown during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park OL Jackson Bryant (75) and Spain Park WR Mason McClure (2) celebrate a touchdown during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park DL Payton Wood (13) tackles Chilton County RB Kaleb Yarenko (24) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Kian Taylor (6) gets ready to tackle Chilton County RB/LB Jordan Simon (1) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 19 Expand Todd Lester Spain Park LB Israel Anders (32) and Spain Park FB Graham Blair (18) attempt to block a punt by Chilton County punter Luke Moatts (7) during a game between Chilton County and Spain Park on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

The Spain Park High School football team showed why it’s one of the hottest teams in the state on Friday night.

The Jaguars were balanced, methodical and dominant from start to finish in a 49-0 home rout of Chilton County, extending their winning streak to five games.

Spain Park (7-2 overall, 5-1 in Class 6A, Region 3) scored touchdowns on all five offensive possessions in the first half, overwhelming the Tigers (1-8, 0-6) on both sides of the ball and outgaining them 329-53.

“We have gotten better every week,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “We are stronger than we were in Week 1 because they put a lot of time in the weight room. I think we’re getting better and I am proud of the way the kids executed tonight.”

Quarterback Brock Bradley set the tone early, connecting with Barrett Price on a 48-yard strike to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Nic McKissic for the opening score. On the next offensive play, linebacker Israel Anders scooped up a fumble and returned it 35 yards untouched to make it 14-0 before Chilton County could regroup.

Bradley and the Jaguars offense stayed in rhythm. The senior delivered a pinpoint back-shoulder throw to Connor Greb for a 28-yard touchdown, capping an eight-play opening quarter in which Spain Park scored 21 unanswered points.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter. Bradley hit Mason McClure for a 36-yard touchdown on the opening play of the period, and senior wideout Kena Rego followed with a dazzling 69-yard jet-sweep touchdown that showcased his burst and balance.

Even Spain Park’s offensive line got in on the scoring. Late in the first half, lineman Hudson Reed recovered a fumble in the end zone after teammate JD Thompson lost control just before crossing the goal line, stretching the lead to 42-0 by halftime.

“I am happy for him, and it goes to show that good things happen when you follow the ball,” added Vakakes.

At the break, the Jaguars had rolled up 276 total yards to just 11 for the Tigers.

Spain Park added one more touchdown in the third quarter when John Malouf punched in a 1-yard run to finish off the opening drive of the half. With a running clock in effect due to the score margin, the Jaguars cruised to their first shutout of the season.

Bradley finished the night 4-of-5 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49-0 win marked Spain Park’s second straight victory over Chilton County, following a 37-6 result last season.

Spain Park will host Gardendale next Thursday to cap off the regular season, while Chilton County hosts Elmore County in its season finale.

