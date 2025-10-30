Jags roll to 6th straight win

× 1 of 43 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Kenneth Maddden (23) recovers a fumble during a game between Spain Park and Gardendale on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 43 Expand The sun sets over Jaguar Stadium before a game between Spain Park and Gardendale on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 3 of 43 Expand Spain Park’s offensive line gets ready before a game between Spain Park and Gardendale on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 4 of 43 Expand Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakas watches his team warm up before a game between Spain Park and Gardendale on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at Spain Park High School. HOOVER -- Spain Park High School entered Thursday night’s matchup riding the momentum of five straight wins and looking to close the regular season strong, and did just that in a 45-17 win over Gardendale at Jaguar Stadium.

As the teams took the field, the storylines couldn’t have been more different — Gardendale fighting to snap its losing streak, Spain Park sharpening up for a postseason run. The Jaguars wasted no time making noise, taking the opening kickoff 90 yards to ignite the crowd. But that early spark fizzled quickly on an interception two plays later, stalling the drive before it could build momentum.

Gardendale capitalized on the turnover, piecing together an 80-yard march capped by a touchdown with 5:45 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

“I have to do a better job of having them ready, coming out.” Jaguars head coach Tim Vakakes said, “I don’t think we were ready to play mentally.”

Spain Park answered right back, shifting into its up-tempo rhythm and mixing explosive passes with steady runs. With 2:20 remaining in the quarter, senior Kena Rego lined up wide, took a reverse to the left side, and raced 22 yards untouched into the end zone. The extra point tied it at 7-7. From there, the Jaguars never looked back.

“Gardendale did some good things on offense in that first half”, Vakakes said. “I’m proud of our kids, nobody panicked, and we eventually figured it out.”

The game’s biggest highlights came early in the third quarter. On back-to-back drives, senior quarterback Brock Bradley dropped back and fired deep strikes to junior receiver Mason McClure, connecting for two touchdowns of more than 60 yards each. Those explosive plays put the game out of reach, allowing the Jaguars to shift their focus toward next week’s first-round playoff matchup against McAdory. Bradley led the charge with nearly 300 passing yards, capping off another strong performance to close the regular season.

“We have got to have more fire and that starts with me. We have to be intentional. We have to come out next week with an edge because McCdory is a real good football team,” Vakakes said.

As the Jags put the finishing touches on an 8-2 regular season, Vakakes took a moment to put the journey into perspective, reflecting on the growth and resilience his team has shown throughout the year.

“These guys have meant a lot. They have built a program. They are leaving a program better than they found it. That’s what it’s about. These kids grew up playing here, and I think that matters a lot. We are going to miss them, but it’s not over yet,” he said.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.