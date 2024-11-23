Saraland ends Jags' state title quest

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Deshawn Spencer catches the ball for Saraland TD during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football QB KJ Lacey runs the ball for Saraland during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Josh Tulloss goes after an onside kick for Spain Park during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 4 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football QB Brock Bradley(5) runs the ball for Spain Park during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 5 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Spain Park recovers an onside kick for Spain Park at the end of the first half during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 6 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Josh Tulloss goes after an onside kick for Spain Park during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 7 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Santae McWilliams catches the ball for Saraland TD during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 8 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Carson Gill (0) scores for Saraland on a pass play during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 9 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Spain Park coach Tim Vakakes before the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 10 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Celebration during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 11 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Pregame action during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 12 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Carson Gill (0) runs the ball for Saraland for TD during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 13 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Deshawn Spencer catches the ball for Saraland TD during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 14 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Conner Greb runs with a pass reception during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 15 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Deshawn Spencer (1) runs the ball for Saraland during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 16 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Spain Park band during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 17 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Santae McWilliams (2) runs the ball for Saraland during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 18 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football QB KJ Lacey runs the ball for Saraland during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 19 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Carson Gill (0) scores for Saraland on a pass play during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 20 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football The band before the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 21 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Tucker Singleton (36) kicks an extra point during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 22 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Coaches meeting before the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 23 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football CJ Cowley runs the ball for Spain Park during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 24 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Carson Gill (0) scores for Saraland on a pass play during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 25 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Pregame at the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton × 26 of 26 Expand Photo by Ted Melton Spain Park Football Action during the Spain Park at Saraland third round Class 6A AHSAA Football playoff game at Spartan Field in Saraland, AL on 11-22-2024. Photos by Ted Melton Prev Next

SARALAND – Spain Park ran head-first into a Saraland team on a mission and a quarterback who could not be contained.

The result was a disappointing end to a magical season for the Jaguars.

Senior quarterback KJ Lacey, a Texas commit, dazzled with his arm and legs as top-ranked Saraland (12-0) rolled past visiting Spain Park 45-19 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Spartans were state champs in 2022 and came up short in the championship game a year ago, but they looked every bit worthy of the No. 1 ranking they carried into Friday night for a showdown with previously unbeaten Spain Park.

Relentless all season in pursuit of recapturing their crown, the Spartans put the ball in the hands of their record-setting playmaker, and he knew what to do with it.

Lacey amassed 413 yards of total offense – 313 through the air and 100 on the ground – and it didn’t take him long to get on track. He tossed touchdown passes on Saraland’s first three possessions as they built a 21-0 lead.

While Saraland was ripping up and down the field, the first quarter was brutal for the Jaguars (12-1). Their first three possessions ended with punts while their own star quarterback, junior Clemson commit Brock Bradley, was harassed relentlessly.

But despite all that, they finally found some momentum in the second quarter.

A successful fake punt didn’t result in points, but it did provide a spark, and then the Jags’ defense got a 4th-down stop at their own 15 to hand the ball over to the offense. Bradley and RBs Dakarai Shanks and CJ Cowley finally got untracked and then Spain Park got on the board when Cowley took a pitch around end for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-7 with 1:37 to go before halftime.

Spain Park then successfully executed an onside kick, and suddenly there was hope and momentum. Rallying from a deficit wouldn’t be unfamiliar for a Spain Park team that had done so several times this season. If they could tack on points here to pull closer, they would enter the break with momentum and receive the kickoff for the third quarter.

But challenged on their home field, Saraland showed its mettle. The Spartans defense rose up to sack Bradley on both third and forth down, continuing the relentless pressure they had applied on the Jags’ outstanding junior quarterback. And then Lacey led them down the field for a field goal on the final play of the first half, extending Saraland’s lead to 24-7.

Lacey was 12-of-15 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He also ran six times for 93 yards.

Despite being outgained 394-144 in the first half, Spain Park wasn’t yet out of fight. A botched kickoff gave them the ball at midfield, and Bradley and Shanks quickly took the Jags to the end zone with Shanks bullying his way in from six yards out. The PAT was missed, leaving the score 24-13 early in the third.

Unlike the first half, Saraland pounced on the ensuing onside kick, and it didn’t take the Spartans long to find the end zone. It came on a beautiful double pass, with Lacey lateralling to receiver Deshawn Spencer, who then tossed to CJ Gill behind the Spain Park defense for a 31-13 lead.

The Spartans tacked on two more scores before Spain Park got a TD pass in the final minute. Along the way, Lacey moved past Chris Smelley and Bo Nix into third-place on the all-time AHSAA passing list with 10,467 yards.

The loss in no way diminishes the achievements of Spain Park’s incredible campaign. In addition to the first 10-0 regular season in school history, they claimed the region title and scored a thrilling 39-37 win over cross-town rival Hoover, their first over the Bucs in eight seasons.

With Bradley, Shanks and Cowley expected back for next season to lead a talented roster, the Jaguars will no doubt have expectations to aim even higher in 2025.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view photos from this week's games.