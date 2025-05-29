Women's College World Series to feature local players

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oregon Athletics Oregon's Katie Flannery is one of three local players in this year's Women's College World Series. Photo courtesy of Oregon Athletics.

The eight teams still standing in the NCAA softball postseason have descended upon Oklahoma City for the season-concluding Women's College World Series.

Three of those teams feature a player from the Birmingham area. Katie Flannery of Oregon and Maggie Daniel of UCLA are each alumna of Spain Park High School. Florida's Kenleigh Cahalan is a local as well, hailing from Trussville.

Flannery is a sophomore at Oregon, having solidified herself as the Ducks' starting third baseman this season. She is one of the strengths of the lineup, hitting 11 home runs with 49 runs batted despite often hitting in the ninth spot.

Flannery's Ducks will be facing off against her former teammate in their opening game Thursday at 8:30 p.m., as Oregon takes on UCLA.

Daniel started 30 games this season for the Bruins, recording a pair of home runs in her opportunities to this point this season.

Cahalan will be making her third trip to the WCWS in her third college season. She made it to the World Series each of the last two years as the Alabama shortstop. Over the offseason, she transferred to Florida, where she has continued to thrive. She has been the Gators' starting third baseman this spring, hitting for a .307 average, with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs.

The Women's College World Series runs from Thursday through June 6. All games can be seen on the ESPN family of networks.