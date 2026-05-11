Lions claim soccer state title, Eagles fall just short

× 1 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Coach Mike Bautista gives his thumbs-up approval of the outcome - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Hampton Smith (3) takes a shot on goal as Gadsden City's Mark Hill attempts to deflect it - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The Briarwood students look on as the team defends a Gadsden City attack in their box - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The coaches and bench look on as the team drives towards the Gadsden City goal - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The awards ceremony for the 2026 6A Boys Soccer State Champion Briarwood Lions - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 6 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Coleson Gooch receives Game MVP after his goal in the 2nd OT clinched the championship - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 7 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The team shares the trophy with the Briarwood Student section - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 8 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The Team Captain delivers the bracket to a happy team - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 9 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Fight for the ball in front of the Briarwood fan section - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 10 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The 2026 6A State Champions with their bracket and hats, anticipating the rings - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Kieran Newsome (28) fights to break away from the Gadsden City defenders - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 12 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Andrew Kunard (9) with the touch on the through ball - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 13 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Quinn Corcoran (10) kicks on goal after beating Gadsden City's Oswaldo Tomas (14) 1-on-1 - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 14 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Fynn Eighmy (15) Prepares for a corner kick - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 15 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Cannon Robertson (17) pushes the ball forward before driving down field - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 16 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Hampton Smith (3) plays the ball that teammate Brandon Newsome (21) couldn't quite reach as Gadsden City's Diego M. Marroquin looks on - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 17 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Jake Parisher (24) Passes the ball as Gandsden City's Nelson Robinson (1) tries to defend - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 18 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final The 2026 6A State Champions with their bracket - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 19 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Jake Vandixhorn (2) jumps to win the corner kick with a header - In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 20 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Briarwood v Gadsden City Boys' Soccer 6A Final Team starters introduction- In Briarwood’s 1-0 win vs Gadsden City in the 6A boys’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 21 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Marley Brown (9) defeats the Auburn player to clear the ball - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 22 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Oak Mountain's bench look on late in the game - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 23 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Faith Harrell (23) attempts to block Auburn's Lulabelle Hammer as she kicks the ball clear into Oak Mountain Territory - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 24 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Kati Anne Shepherd (11) working to beat Auburn's Lidsey Anniuk (7) into the Auburn Box - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 25 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Marley Brown (9) with the header to advance a throuugh ball late in the game - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 26 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Lauren Prier (21) trying to tie the game with just seconds left in regulation, fouling Auburn Goalkeeper Kara Holden - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 27 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Ellee Maniscalco (10) subs in - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 28 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final The Eagles with the 2026 7A Girls Soccer Runner Up Red Map Trophy - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 29 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Lauren Prier (21) trying to keep the ball in bounds as the Auburn defender follows her out- In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 30 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Kaylee Alexadner (4) with a successful slide tackle to steal the ball from Auburn's Sarabeth Robers (15) - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 31 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Kati Anne Shepherd (11) works to beat Auburn's Paige Martin (12) 1-on-1 - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 32 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Lauren Prier (21) tries to slide tackle the ball into the goal past the Auburn defense - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 33 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Isabelle Cherry (7) defends against the Auburn attack in front of Auburn's fan section - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 34 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Mae Caroline Cherry (8) closes on the ball as Auburn's Goalkeeper Kara Holden (1) scoops it up - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 35 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Bethany Ayala (6) contends the ball against Auburn's Abby Counts (21) - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 36 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Faith Harrell (23) cuts back on the ball late in the game - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 37 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Isabelle Cherry (7) sends a through ball in heavy traffic from mid-field - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 38 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Rylin McCarty (22) Passes the ball in Auburn Territory - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 39 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Rylin McCarty (22) drives the ball down field in traffic as Auburn's Cosby Schumacher attempts to defend - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 40 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Oak Mountain Coach Chris Blight instructing the girls on a set piece late in the game - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 41 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Players fight for control of the ball in the box on a corner kick - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 42 of 43 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Isabelle Cherry (7) Puruses Auburn's Cosby Schumacher (13) - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 43 of 43 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Oak Mountain v Auburn Girls' Soccer 7A Final Oak Mountain Starting Lineup introduction - In Oak Mountain’s 1-0 Loss vs Auburn in the 7A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

Briarwood Christian School's boys capped off an exhilarating playoff run and claimed the Class 6A state championship Saturday at John Hunt Soccer Complex, while Oak Mountain's girls reached the Class 7A final.

Briarwood won its second boys state championship in school history with a golden goal in the second overtime, with junior forward Coleson Gooch punching in the winner at the 88:25 mark to lift the Lions past Gadsden City. The goal, set up by an assist from senior midfielder Jake VanDixhorn, capped a grueling match in which both defenses dominated. Gadsden City limited Briarwood to six shots on goal, and the Lions held the Titans to just two. Briarwood goalkeeper Gavin Patterson made two saves, and Gadsden City keeper Jessai Lopez made five.

Gooch, who had been relentless throughout, reflected on the decisive moment and the role his teammates played.

"That last goal, I mean, I also give it to our seniors, like Jake VanDixhorn," he said. "Honestly, if I was a senior I would have probably shot that, but he crossed that in perfectly and set me up perfect."

The Lions finished 16-7-5 under coach Mike Bautista, who called the moment a culmination of years of perseverance.

"We're living the dream," Bautista said. "It's been a long road, really hard just to get here to this point, but my goodness. What a story of perseverance, a lot of courage and guts, and just couldn't be more proud of my guys."

Bautista said the final goal felt like something more than just a timely score.

"Elation, a little bit of disbelief, but it also felt like destiny," he said. "I'm thinking back at just the road that we had and how close it was. This crew, after last year and the year before of just falling short, with their hard work over the years, it just felt like destiny today."

Gooch credited the team's resolve after a difficult previous season.

"We came from a hard moment. Last year, we were big juggernauts, we thought that we had it all, we lost in the second round of the playoffs and we didn't think we were ever going to go to the playoffs this year. But we just had so much heart, and the seniors and the juniors that we had on this team just gave it all," he said.

The road to the final ran through St. Paul's in the semifinals, where Briarwood won 1-0 in overtime on a goal by senior Cannon Robertson. The play developed from a free kick with two minutes remaining in overtime, with senior Quinn Corcoran making a sliding, left-footed pass across the formation after his first touch threatened to roll out of bounds. Robertson redirected the pass into the net with 1:47 left to send the Lions to the final. Patterson made two saves in that match as well, and Corcoran, who had five shots in the championship game, was a consistent offensive force throughout the Lions' run. Briarwood outshot St. Paul's 16-4 in the semifinal.

Oak Mountain's girls put together a fine postseason run, winning their first three playoff matches by a combined score of 23-0 before falling to Auburn 1-0 in the Class 7A final. The Eagles defeated Prattville 13-0, Bob Jones 4-0 and Thompson 6-0 in the semifinals to reach the championship game with a 24-1-1 record under coach Chris Blight.

Against Thompson in the semis, Rylin McCarty and Kati Ann Shepherd scored two goals apiece, while Bethany Ayala and Mae Caroline Cherry each added one. Isabelle Cherry, Lauren Prier and Faith Harrell contributed assists. Oak Mountain outshot Thompson 23-4, with goalkeeper Madeleine Reilly recording just one save.

In the final against Auburn, Reilly was magnificent, making seven saves as the Eagles limited the Tigers to nine shots overall. Auburn's Lulabelle Hammer scored the only goal of the match at the 47:25 mark on an assist from Darby Ferguson to hand Oak Mountain its lone defeat of the postseason.