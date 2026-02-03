Eagles, Jags finish 5th in state indoor

× Expand AHSAA logo.

The high school state indoor track and field meet took place last weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex, with Spain Park's boys and Oak Mountain's boys each finishing fifth in their classification.

Spain Park's boys finished fifth in Class 6A, led Jonathan Fonbah, who won high jump and placed sixth in long jump. Brody Ahlemeyer was third in the 3,200-meter run, while James Thompson finished fourth in long jump and Graydon Moran was third in pole vault. Carlen Watson was seventh in high jump.

Luca Zellner, Leighton Zelwak and Frankie Glenn also competed as individuals.

For fifth-place in 7A Oak Mountain, Cooper Jeffcoat was the top performer by winning the 800-meter run and placing third in the 400.

Catarina Williams led the girls team with a fifth-place finish in both the 400 and 800. Harper Richey placed fifth in pole vault, while Blake Harry was seventh in high jump. Noah Allday was eighth in long jump, with Oliver Griffin earning eighth in pole vault.

Chrislyn Gray, Isaac Glorioso, Chloe Jeffcoat, Anna Bond, Fiona Mallory, Zack Joyce, Sam Trammell, Emma Patrick, Samiah Jones, Max Coby and Ava Washington all competed as well.

The girls 4x800-meter relay team posted a strong second-place finish as well.

For Briarwood, Ava Doss was the top individual, going second in the triple jump and sixth in long jump. John Campell was fourth in the 60, Lena Anne Parker was fifth in the 800 and Allie Hale was seventh in the 1,600.

Kolby Day, Blakeley Margene and Livi Reebals also competed for the Lions.

For Chelsea, Niles Cummings was third in triple jump and eighth in long jump. Jonathan Ludwig finished sixth in pole vault.

Emily Davis, Hudson Williams, Seddrick Hill, Caroline Thornbrough, Kayla Scott and Kelsey Simmons also competed.