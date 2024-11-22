Teams back on the hardwood for 2024-25 campaign

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea’s Sadie Schwallie (21) shoots a jumper guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Ashlyn Howard (30) in the first half of the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Chelsea’s Haley Trotter (23) shoots a jumper in the first half of the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional semifinal at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Prev Next

The high school basketball season has returned, with the likes of Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park eager to put together successful campaigns. For some teams, a state championship is perhaps within reach. For other teams, simply getting better each day and making continual progress is their current status.

Lady Hornets have big goals

The Chelsea girls are expected to be one of the top Class 6A teams in the state this year, for good reason.

The Lady Hornets spent the last two years competing very well in 7A and are back in 6A, with much of the nucleus returning from last year’s regional final team.

Last season, Chelsea started 17-0 and only lost six games all year. Four of those were to Hewitt-Trussville, a team that went on to finish as the state runner-up.

This year’s team returns the likes of Haley Trotter and Sadie Schwallie, who enter their fourth season on the varsity team. Caroline Brown and Olivia Pryor are back as well, giving the Lady Hornets four of their five starters back on the floor.

Juliann Bass, Kamryn Hudson, Sydney Carroll and Allie Scott are among those expected to have big years for Chelsea. Bass is a sophomore who started some last year. Hudson is coming off a strong junior varsity season and will be a key part of the rotation. Carroll is a Mississippi State University softball signee, but her 6-foot-2 frame gives her a commanding presence in the paint. Scott is a versatile player who will see time at multiple positions.

Lemmie Floyd, Lyric Landers, Kelsey Simmons, Ava Lovingood and Michaela Toney will also have plenty of opportunities throughout the season to step in and produce.

Head coach Jason Harlow is looking to his seniors — Trotter, Schwallie, Scott and Carroll — to lead the team this year and believes the Lady Hornets could challenge for a deep postseason run with consistent effort, energy and production throughout the year.

Lady Lions set up for success

The Briarwood girls program is hoping to hit the sweet spot this year.

Everyone on the Lady Lions’ roster returns with varsity experience, but there are no seniors on this year’s team. That should set them up for a couple years of sustained success, if things go according to plan.

Emma Kerley and Ann Tatum Baker are the most established players, as each has been a vital part of the team the last few years.

Four years ago, Briarwood introduced a freshman point guard to the fold. Mary Beth Dicen took hold of that role and thrived in it for the entirety of her high school career. This season, the Lady Lions are doing something similar with Grace Garrett, a freshman taking over as the primary point guard.

“It’s been fun to watch Emma and AT through the years, knowing they were eighth graders in the role Grace is in now,” Briarwood head coach Lorie Kerley said. “Now, they’re the mom taking care of her and the JV players. It’s been fun to watch those two go through the different stages.”

Clara Crawford and Sarah Travis have earned roles as starters on this year’s team at the outset. Sasha Munikar, Julia Thompson and Claire Anderson are role players Briarwood will count on throughout the season as well.

Kerley believes the team has great potential and said she enjoys every day at practice. She emphasized the need for the Lady Lions to remain healthy this year, along with having the confidence to win the big games.

Lady Eagles building excitement

The Oak Mountain girls program is not that far removed from being a regular in the regional tournament.

Aimee Harris takes over the program this year, knowing that success is certainly possible for the Lady Eagles.

Harris said she is trying to inject excitement into the program and wants to help build Oak Mountain basketball from the ground up, starting with the youth programs and translating that all the way through the high school level.

“I’ve got girls that are excited, coaches that are engaged and believe in what we’re trying to do,” she said. “It’s just going to take time.”

Caroline Kester is the team’s top returning player, as she is now entering her junior season.

Marley Brown and Zy Walker are among the players Harris expects to step into the limelight this year and become key players that other teams will have to account for. Joy Damron and Addison Green are sophomores that got some experience last year and will be counted on to do more this season.

Harris commended Elizabeth Butler and Meredith Renfrow for being senior leaders to help set the foundation for the future of the Oak Mountain program.

Kristen Rogers, Sophie Hammett, Lucy McKeown, Jillian Lind, Nylah Cook, Jules Walker and Audrey McClain are also among the players on the varsity roster this year.

Lady Jags still building

John Hadder knew it was going to take time to build things back up for the Spain Park High School girls basketball program.

His Lady Jags stuck together last season, weathering a 1-13 start to the season before winning five games in a row and finishing with nine wins on the year.

Hadder, in his first year as head coach, threw guards Nylah Calhoun and Ava Leonard into the fire as seventh graders. He knew there would be tough moments but hoped they would pay dividends in the long run.

As eighth graders, both appear destined to take the next step in their development.

There was only one senior on last year’s team, so the roster features many of the same players this time around. This year’s team has seven seniors, with about half of them entering the year with previous varsity experience.

Jordyn Corey and Tori Flournoy are returning starters. Trinity Daniels, Brooke Bentley, MC Hunter, Campbell Busby and Brooklyn Fortney are the other seniors. Hunter has established herself as the first guard off the bench to spell either Calhoun or Leonard.

Junior forward Teagan Huey is a standout softball player but has carved out a solid role on the Lady Jags’ basketball team, too.

Lindy Easterling is another junior and is in her first year with the program after coming over from Briarwood. Kamia Dawsey and Zadi Thompson-McWhorter are the two sophomores, while Abby Whatley is a freshman on the varsity team as well.