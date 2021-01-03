The Reset: Lions, Hornets stay busy on hardwood

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Vestavia Hills’ Reese Gurner (11) shoots a layup guarded by Chelsea’s Thomas Simpson (34) in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Chelsea boys basketball team played in the Spain Park Invitational. Last week, the Hornets fell to Tuscaloosa County 41-35 on Monday. Paul Lanzi led the team with 15 points, while Josh Bass and Riley Edmiston each scored seven points.

Briarwood’s boys played in the Springville Tiger Christmas Classic. On Monday, the Lions beat Ragland 58-55, behind 28 points from Landon Nuyt. Stratton Ponder added 11 points for Briarwood as well.

On Tuesday, the Chelsea girls traveled to Mortimer Jordan and fell 55-46. In the loss, Ellen Fleming led the Lady Hornets with 14 points. Ashley Washington added 10 points and Sydney Schwallie had nine points. Chelsea’s boys continued play at Spain Park, falling to the Jags 56-39. Thomas Simpson had eight points and Edmiston had seven for the Hornets.

Briarwood picked up another win at Springville, beating John Carroll 57-51. Nuyt led the way once more, dropping 24 points. Brooks Donnelly also scored 12 points for the Lions.

On Wednesday, the Chelsea girls got back on track with a 56-34 win over Priceville. Fleming had a strong game with 20 points, while Mackenzie Titus finished with 14 points. Chelsea’s boys lost a heartbreaker to Helena, 41-40, in the Spain Park Invitational. Lanzi and Alex Redd each had 11 points, with Edmiston scoring seven. Briarwood’s boys finished play in the Springville Tiger Christmas Classic with a 52-34 loss to Springville. John Elliott finished with 11 points for the Lions.

WRESTLING

Last Wednesday, the Oak Mountain wrestling team picked up a pair of wins in a tri-match. The Eagles beat Homewood 54-21 and Benjamin Russell 42-27.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.