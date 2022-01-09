The Reset: Hornets begin area play with win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Haley Trotter (44) dribbles the ball past Oak Mountain’s Sydney Kate Ervin (32) in a game at Oak Mountain High School on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams returned to action last Tuesday. The Oak Mountain boys played a mid-afternoon home game, knocking off Oxford 47-42. Wilder Evers was not far from a double-double, leading the Eagles with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Brady Dunn was solid as well, posting 11 points and 6 rebounds. Oak Mountain’s girls suffered a 60-44 loss to Northridge.

Briarwood notched a sweep at Woodlawn on Tuesday as well. The Lady Lions returned from a long layoff to dominate in a 42-21 win. Mary Beth Dicen led the way with 11 points, while Sigourney Bell added 8 points. Ann Tatum Baker and Kate Saunders each scored 6 points as well. The Briarwood boys pulled out a 47-44 victory. William Lloyd scored 11 points to lead the way, with Grant Mears scoring 10 and Luke Schultz adding 8 points.

Chelsea hosted Class 7A foe Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and came away with a sweep. The Lady Hornets posted a dominant 53-26 win. Sydney Schwallie and Mary Cartee each led the way in scoring with 13 points. Haley Trotter scored 12 in a strong game as well. The boys team continued its strong play of late, earning a 64-49 win. Paul Lanzi was a force, pouring in 24 points. Avery Futch notched 14 points and Alex Redd added 10.

The local teams began area play Friday evening. Briarwood traveled to Chelsea, with Chelsea earning wins in the boys and girls games. In the girls game, Chelsea dominated to the tune of a 55-30 win. Haley Trotter led three Chelsea players in double figures with 11 points. Cartee and Lexi Redd each scored 10 points as well. Emma Kerley scored 8 points and Dicen tallied 7 points.

In the boys contest, Chelsea pulled away in the final quarter for a 44-29 victory. Lanzi led the charge with 22 points, while Aiden Owens scored 10 points.

Oak Mountain opened up Area 5 play with a road sweep of Tuscaloosa County on Friday evening. The Lady Eagles cruised to a 43-30 win, with Charity Shaw leading the way with 13 points. Reagan Whitaker and Lauren Schuessler each added 8 points as well. The boys team earned a hard-fought 54-52 win over the hosts. Matthew Heiberger led the Eagles with 16 points. Dunn helped put the game away, scoring all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. Evers notched 10 points as well.

WRESTLING

The Oak Mountain wrestling team suffered a 39-32 loss to Spain Park last Monday. Max Haynes (195 pounds), Nathan Besch (220), Camden Tipton (113), Kirk Smitherman (120) and Austin Buird (132) won matches for the Eagles.

Oak Mountain split a tri-match Tuesday evening. The Eagles beat Tuscaloosa County 67-6 but fell to Vestavia Hills 51-22.

Oak Mountain suffered a 56-19 region loss to Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday. Nic Rigdon (285), Tipton (113), Smitherman (120) and Buird (132) won for the Eagles.

Chelsea won Class 6A, Region 3 in duals action and will host Jasper in the first round of the state duals tournament later this week.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood indoor track and field team competed in the Ice Breaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday. The team was led by Bela Doss, who finished 10th in the 800-meter run. Reese Rasmussen was also 10th in the 60-meter hurdes. The girls 4x800 relay team was second and the 4x400 team was ninth. The top boys finisher was Charlie Thompson, who was 12th in the high jump.

Chelsea was also at the Ice Breaker and had some standout performances. Cady McPhail was second in the 800, as was the girls 4x400 relay team. Alana McCulla finished third in the pole vault, and the 4x200 relay was sixth. On the boys side, Andrew Fielding finished ninth in the 800.

