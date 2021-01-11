The Reset: Winter sports rolling in new year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Briarwood vs. Woodlawn Briarwood’s Mary Dicen (3) dribbles the ball guarded by Woodlawn’s Samiya Knight (21) during the second half of a game at Briarwood Christian School on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. The Lady Lions defeated Woodlawn 47-23. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Some of the local basketball teams resumed play last Tuesday. Briarwood picked up a split with Woodlawn. The Lady Lions cruised to a 47-23 win, in which Anna Martin scored 12 points and Kate Saunders finished with 11 points. The boys team held a two-point lead at the half, but was unable to finish it off, falling 60-47.

The same night, the Oak Mountain girls fell to Homewood 49-32, while Oak Mountain’s boys suffered a 61-46 loss at Oxford. Noah Young led the Eagles with 14 points.

On Thursday, Chelsea picked up a sweep of Montevallo. The Lady Hornets dominated en route to 76-27 win. Ashley Washington led the team with 15 points and Sophia Brown had 14 points, as 11 Chelsea players scored in the ball game. The boys managed their second win of the season, snapping a 16-game skid with a dramatic 59-57 win over Montevallo. Holton Smith scored with four seconds to play to lift Chelsea to victory. Paul Lanzi led the team with 15 points and Warner Jones added 13 points.

Chelsea and Oak Mountain were back in action on Friday night. Oak Mountain’s girls suffered a 50-48 loss to Helena, with Charity Shaw leading the Lady Eagles with 15 points. Raegan Whitaker and Abby Gordon each contributed 12 points in the game. The boys earned a solid win, triumphing over the Huskies 70-43. Young had a big night with 23 points and eight rebounds. Wilder Evers had a strong game as well, going for 18 points and seven assists. Brady Dunn scored 11 points as well.

Chelsea’s girls earned a 49-23 win over Pelham, with a couple seniors leading the way to the victory. Ellen Fleming scored 13 points and Mackenzie Titus notched 11 points in the effort. The Chelsea boys came up just short in a 50-46 loss. Lanzi was the top scorer for the Hornets with 14 points. Jones added eight points and Holton Smith scored seven.

WRESTLING

The local wrestling teams were back in action last week. On Thursday, Chelsea won two of its three matches in a quad match. The Hornets knocked off Pelham 43-29 and beat Shelby County 36-27, but fell to Helena 43-33.

On Friday, the Hornets went 1-2 in another quad match. Their lone win was a 48-32 triumph over Stanhope Elmore, with losses coming to Pelham (47-36) and Helena (42-21).

Last week, Oak Mountain dropped a 42-23 decision to Spain Park on Monday. On Tuesday, the Eagles dominated a tri-match, beating Jackson-Olin 60-10 and Tuscaloosa County 72-3. Hewitt-Trussville defeated Oak Mountain 42-28 on Wednesday. In the Scott Rohrer Duals, the Eagles earned two more wins, over Carver-Birmingham (72-10) and Jackson-Olin again (63-17). Also at that event, the Eagles notched victories over Vestavia Hills (45-29), Oxford (59-15), McAdory (48-25) and Smiths Station (48-24).

TRACK AND FIELD

The local indoor track and field teams competed in the Icebreaker Invitational over the weekend, with Chelsea’s Cady McPhail stealing the show. She set a new school and meet record in the 1,600-meter run. Her time of 4:59.88 is the fastest 1,600 in the nation this season by eight seconds.

Oak Mountain was also at the event, with Michael Marvin winning the 800 in 2:02.71. Other podium finishers for the Eagles were Grace Knowles (third in long jump), Jimmy Harris (second in 400), Cade George (third in 400), Ethan Hammett (second in high jump and second in long jump) and Mitch Allen (third in long jump).

Briarwood competed at the event as well, with Adrienne Goolsby winning the 3,200 in 12:43.17. Ansley Murphy finished on the podium in the triple jump and the pole vault. Joseph Bell came across second in the 3,200.

