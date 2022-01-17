The Reset: Hornets basketball upsets Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Paul Lanzi (5) shoots for 3-points in a game against the Eagles at Oak Mountain High School on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Oak Mountain girls basketball team returned to action last Monday evening, falling to area foe Hoover 71-32. Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard led all scorers with 15 points.

The local teams took on area foes Tuesday evening. Briarwood was swept by Mountain Brook. The Lady Lions fell 58-38 and the boys dropped a 58-44 decision. In the boys game, Christopher Vizzina led the Lions with 16 points.

Chelsea traveled to Homewood and came away with a split. The Lady Hornets dominated Homewood 49-24, with Lexi Redd leading the way with 13 points. Sydney Schwallie scored 12 points as well. Homewood jumped out to a big lead in the boys game and held on for a 49-39 win over the Hornets. Paul Lanzi led Chelsea with 14 points and Avery Futch added 13 points.

Oak Mountain’s boys hosted Hoover and pulled out a 53-46 victory in a key area matchup. Matthew Heiberger notched a double-double to lead the way, going for 12 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Ryan Giegel, Wilder Evers and Brady Dunn all notched 11 points for the Eagles as well.

Oak Mountain traveled to Thompson on Thursday evening for a set of important area games. The Lady Eagles suffered a tough 36-33 loss. Abby Gordon led the team with 12 points, with Lauren Schuessler adding 11 points.

The Oak Mountain boys pulled out a tight 43-41 win over the Warriors. Evers led the charge with 13 points and was the only Eagles player in double figures. Dunn added 9 points, Giegel finished with 8 and Heiberger notched 7 points.

Briarwood and Chelsea were back in action on Friday night in area contests. Briarwood traveled to Homewood and suffered a sweep at the hands of the Patriots. The Lady Lions fell in a close one, 44-41. The Briarwood boys suffered a 39-21 defeat in Class 6A, Area 9 action.

Chelsea notched a pair of key Area 9 wins though. In the girls game, Chelsea edged out Mountain Brook 42-39 in overtime. Schwallie poured in 15 points to lead the charge, with Redd adding 11 points.

The Chelsea boys earned one of the most impressive wins of the season in a 67-57 victory over the visiting Spartans, who entered the game as the No. 2 team in 6A. Futch had a big night, dropping 22 points. Lanzi added 14 points and Aiden Owens scored 12 as well.

Briarwood traveled to Sylacauga on Saturday. The girls earned a 34-32 win, with Emma Kerley scoring 8 points and Taylor Smith adding 11 points. The boys suffered a tight 46-43 loss.

WRESTLING

The Chelsea wrestling team lost to Jasper 37-31 on Thursday in the first round of the Class 5A/6A state duals tournament.

Over the weekend, the Hornets finished fourth in the Grissom Scramble. Collin Burroughs won the 162-pound weight class and Ian Osbourn won at 197 pounds. Adam Cornwell (147) and Carson Janchik (162) finished second, while Sloan Deweese (172) and Carter Parrish (184) were third.

Over the weekend, Oak Mountain placed second in the Southeastern Duals. Camden Tipton (113), Kirk Smitherman (120), Skylar Thomas (160), Zach Hauck (170) and Nathan Besch (220) all finished second in their class. Cooper Sciascia (126), Austin Buird (132), Jesse Palmer (138) and Nic Rigdon (285) were third.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Oak Mountain indoor track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls finished eighth and the boys came home third.

Cade George won the 400-meter dash in 50.35 seconds, while Mitch Allen won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3 inches. Also on the boys side, Quest Agee (second in 400) and Allen (third in high jump and second in triple jump) finished on the podium. The girls 4x200-meter relay team was third.

