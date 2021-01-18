The Reset: Lady Hornets win pair of area games

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Vestavia at Chelsea Girls Bkt Chelsea’s Mackenzie Titus (44) shoots a free throw in a game between Chelsea and Vestavia held at Chelsea High School on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams resumed play last Tuesday with some area contests. In Class 6A, Area 9 action, Briarwood was swept by Mountain Brook. The Lady Lions fell 48-45 in a tight contest, while the boys team dropped a 64-39 decision.

Chelsea earned an Area 9 sweep of Homewood, beginning with a 47-31 win by the Lady Hornets. The Chelsea seniors led the way in scoring on the night, with Ellen Fleming scoring 12 points and Mackenzie Titus adding nine. Chelsea’s boys earned their third win of the season in a 56-51 win over the Patriots. Paul Lanzi had a standout game, knocking down 5-of-7 3-pointers on the way to 25 points. Holton Smith contributed 10 points as well.

Oak Mountain was swept by Hoover in the Class 7A, Area 5 opener. Hoover’s girls cruised to an 80-40 victory, while Oak Mountain’s boys dropped a 54-39 contest to the Bucs. Noah Young was the game’s top scorer with 14 points.

The local teams were back in area play on Friday evening. Briarwood hosted Homewood, but the Lions were swept. The Lady Lions fell 33-26, led by Maddie Vaughn’s nine points. The boys team rallied to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 41-38. Landon Nuyt led all scorers in the game with 18 points.

Chelsea earned an area split with Mountain Brook, with the girls emerging victorious. The Lady Hornets earned a 57-49 win, as Sydney Schwallie led the way with 14 points. Titus scored 13 points in the win as well. The boys team trailed by just four entering the final quarter, but ultimately fell 63-41. Smith had a big game with 19 points, while Lanzi contributed 11 points as well.

Oak Mountain traveled to Tuscaloosa County and came away with a varsity split. The Lady Eagles struggled offensively, but played brilliant defense and pulled out a 35-28 win in area play. The boys team was unable to get over the hump, falling 48-43. Young led the Eagles with 21 points, with Evan Smith adding 13 points.

WRESTLING

The local wrestling teams were back in action last week. Chelsea took one of three matches in the Arab tournament, beating Hartselle 43-36. The Hornets fell to Bob Jones 53-28 and tied Southside-Gadsden 42-42.

Oak Mountain finished second to Thompson in the Warrior Invitational over the weekend, with the Eagles 186.5 points to Thompson’s 246.5.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Oak Mountain track and field competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The boys team finished fourth and the girls placed sixth. Cade George won the 400-meter run in 52.19 seconds to lead the Eagles. Michael Marvin (third in 800) Walker Cole (third in 1,600) also earned podium finishes, while the boys 4x200 relay team placed third.

